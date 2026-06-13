Brazil vs Morocco Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: A tight start to Group C for both teams

Our betting expert expects this to be a close encounter. Brazil’s attacking flair could just get them over the line.

Brazil vs Morocco Betting Predictions

All odds courtesy of Paddy Power - correct at time of publishing and subject to change

Brazil to rattle Morocco’s new setup

These teams are separated by just two places in the latest world rankings, with the Brazilians occupying sixth place. That alone suggests this should be a competitive encounter rather than a one-sided affair. Morocco will certainly give the Samba Kings a tough outing. However, having a new manager in the dugout may count against them.

Ancelotti is known for using the vertical spaces up front for players to run behind. While Regragui used a low defensive block four years ago, it remains to be seen if Ouahbi follows suit. The new Moroccan boss generally prefers an attacking style, which could leave them exposed at times.

Brazil’s three wins on the bounce will do their confidence a world of good ahead of their trip to the MetLife Stadium. Meanwhile, the African nation are unbeaten across their last 29 internationals, with their previous defeat coming in August last year. However, they may not have enough resistance at the back to keep this Brazilian attack at bay.

Interestingly, the most recent head-to-head saw Morocco win 2-1 in a friendly back in 2023. Yet, the last competitive meeting went the way of the Brazilians in a 3-0 triumph at the 1998 World Cup. This, however, should be far closer than that game 28 years ago.

Brazil vs Morocco Betting Tip 1: 1x2 - Brazil @ 13/20 with Paddy Power - Add to Betslip

Proficient attacking gems on both sides

The Brazilian attack is probably one of the best in the competition. Ancelotti is able to call on high-quality options even from the bench. The Selecao have scored 13 goals in the last five games, averaging 2.6 goals per game. This shows their efficiency in the final third.

It’s their defence that has let them down recently, despite boasting some of the best centre-halves in the world. Each of the last five matches saw the Samba Kings concede at least once. They shipped seven goals in that run of games, which should give the Moroccans hope.

Ironically, the African side scored the same number of goals across their five most recent fixtures. Their last blank came in the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final against Nigeria in January this year.

Additionally, all five of Brazil’s recent games produced goals at both ends. Meanwhile, three of Morocco’s last five matches saw both teams grab at least one goal. As a result, we expect goalmouth action for both sides on Sunday morning.

Brazil vs Morocco Betting Tip 2: BTTS - Yes @ 10/11 with Paddy Power - Add to Betslip

Backing the man in form

On the attacking front, several players can step forward and make the difference on Sunday. Brahim Diaz stands out for Morocco, especially with his recent five goals from seven games at the AFCON. Ayoub El Kaabi is another danger man for the African nation.

However, we expect Brazil to be on the front foot more than Morocco. As a result, Raphinha could be the player to benefit, especially with a free-roaming role that Ancelotti deploys him in. The Barcelona forward registered 13 goals and three assists in 22 La Liga appearances this season.

During World Cup qualifying, Raphinha scored five goals in 13 appearances, finishing as Brazil’s top scorer in that phase. While he hasn’t scored in either of the two recent friendlies, he secured an assist against Egypt last time out. He’s a man in form, which is why we’re backing him to get some joy against the Moroccans in New Jersey.

Brazil vs Morocco Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalscorer - Raphinha @ 21/10 with Paddy Power - Add to Betslip

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Brazil 2-1 Morocco

Brazil 2-1 Morocco Goalscorers prediction: Brazil: Raphinha, Vinicius Junior - Morocco: Brahim Diaz

Brazil have a golden opportunity to reclaim their throne as the world’s greatest footballing nation. It’s been 24 years since the Selecao were crowned global champions, but there is growing belief that Brazil can reclaim their crown in 2026. The South American nation have a foreign coach for the first time in decades, and he’s a master of managing elite players.

Carlo Ancelotti stepped in during World Cup qualification when Brazil’s record of making it to every tournament was in jeopardy. However, he helped usher them into fifth place in CONMEBOL’s qualifying and onto the plane to North America. Their build-up could not have gone any better, as they registered back-to-back victories ahead of this weekend’s opener.

The Moroccans hope their team can rediscover their form from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The African nation made it to the semi-finals back then, dispatching Portugal and Spain in their run. However, head coach Walid Regragui stepped down in March this year, which is far from ideal timing ahead of a World Cup.

Mohamed Ouahbi was promoted from the under-20 team to the senior side after winning the junior World Cup last year. Despite coming into the job for a short while, the coach has inherited a talented squad. A 1-1 draw with Norway last week extended a solid spell of form. Morocco hope they can spring another surprise on the biggest stage.

Probable lineups for Brazil vs Morocco

Brazil expected lineup: Alisson, Wesley Franca, Marquinhos, Magalhaes, Sandro, Guimaraes, Casemiro, Rayan, Raphinha, Vinicius Jr, Thiago

Morocco expected lineup: Bono, Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui, Amrabat, El Aynaoui, Diaz, Ounahi, Ezzalzouli, El Kaabi

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