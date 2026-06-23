bet365 Matchday Reveal: Get Daily Offers for World Cup 2026

The excitement of the 2026 World Cup continues with this exclusive bet365 promotion. Throughout the tournament, you'll be able to access a new daily offer every day that allows you to claim free bet credits.

bet365 Matchday Reveal - How to Get Involved

Log in to your bet365 account or sign up using the link above. Once in your account, go to the "Offers" section. Access the "For You" tab. Find your Daily Offer and take advantage of the offer available for that day.

Each day you'll find a new promotion linked to the current matchday, so we recommend visiting the section daily so you don't miss out of any of these offers.

bet365's Matchday Revea: Entering the prize draw

In addition to enjoying the daily offer, every time you reveal your daily offer you'll automatically receive an entry into their prize draw.

Prizes will be awarded from a total pot of £600,000, with individual rewards of up to £100 per participant.

Up to 6 chances to win

The promotion will be divided into six promotional periods throughout the 2026 World Cup. You'll be able to take part in each one, increasing your chances of winning a share of the available pot.

Information updated in real time

The details of each promotion are updated automatically and in real time, ensuring you always have access to the most recent information. Each daily offer will be available for a limited time and will expire once the event or corresponding date has ended.

Don't miss a single surprise

Throughout the 2026 World Cup, you'll have a new opportunity every day to discover exclusive offers and enter for cash prizes. Visit the "For You" section within "Offers," reveal your Daily Surprise, and enjoy all the excitement of the tournament with extra rewards.

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