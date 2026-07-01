Belgium vs Senegal Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Backing the Red Devils in tight affair

We expect the Teranga Lions to cause problems in Seattle, but not enough to secure victory over the Red Devils.

Belgium vs Senegal Betting Predictions

All odds courtesy of Betfred - correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

The Red Devils to progress

Belgium are the favourites as they prepare to face Senegal at Lumen Field, but they’re not expected to win decisively. The Lions of Teranga have some strong players in their arsenal, and will back themselves to land a punch or two in Seattle. We’re backing the Europeans to get the job done eventually; they face a demanding test.

Zeno Debast is on the brink of a return after taking part in training once again, but this game could come too soon. Up front, a starting spot for Romelu Lukaku remains a distant possibility. Meanwhile, Senegal will be without goalkeeper Edouard Mendy due to a knee injury, but could return for the Round of 16 if they progress.

There are concerns about their progress, though. Belgium’s Golden Generation is coming to an end. However, it should still be strong enough to secure a result in what promises to be a tight encounter in Washington State.

Belgium vs Senegal Bet 1: Belgium to win @ 11/10 with Coral

Senegal to put up a fight

It’s not too often that these two teams don’t find the back of the net. Belgium have scored in all but two of their last 17 matches. Senegal, meanwhile, have only failed to find the net five times since the start of 2025.

On the flip side, however, neither has been particularly strong defensively. The USA, Mexico, Egypt, and New Zealand all scored past the Belgians this year - and the Senegalese have recorded five clean sheets across 11 matches. Both will fancy their chances of creating opportunities against the other.

These two sides will face off for the first time on Wednesday, and it could prove to be an entertaining tie. A Belgian win and goals at both ends is the expected outcome.

Belgium vs Senegal Bet 2: Both teams to score @ 17/20 with Coral

Trossard primed to deliver on the big stage

With the Red Devils boasting four different goalscorers at the tournament already, picking a definitive favourite to find the net is a challenging task. Belgium aren’t short of attacking talent, but nor are the Teranga Lions. This knockout clash will likely be decided by a moment of individual brilliance, and there is one specific player who thrives under that kind of pressure.

Leandro Trossard has consistently delivered in high-stakes matches for Arsenal, recording 19 goals and assists at club level in 2026/27. He will also enter this match with sky-high confidence after netting a brace against the All Whites. The 31-year-old has four G/A in his last four games for his country, and Senegal will be wary of the threat that he poses.

Romelu Lukaku is the bookies’ favourite to find the net, but it seems unlikely that he’ll start. Meanwhile, Nicolas Jackson and Sadio Mane stand out as the most potent attacking options for Pape Thiaw’s side. Ultimately, we are backing Trossard to make the difference, as he possesses the quality to either score or create the decisive breakthrough.

Belgium vs Senegal Bet 3: Leandro Trossard to score or assist @ 12/5 with Coral

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Belgium 2-1 Senegal

Goalscorers Prediction - Belgium: Leandro Trossard, Romelu Lukaku - Senegal: Sadio Mane

Belgium have been very unconvincing at the 2026 World Cup, but did make a statement by dominating New Zealand 5-1 in their last match. Draws with Egypt and Iran preceded it, and they’ll need to perform better in the knockouts to secure progress. Rudi Garcia will be eager to see them build on their most recent victory.

Meanwhile, Senegal barely advanced from Group I due to a heavy 5-0 loss to Iraq in match three. They found goals against both France and Norway, though back-to-back defeats weren’t ideal for Pape Thiaw. Now, having found their scoring form, there’ll be hope that they can kick on.

Probable lineups for Belgium vs Senegal

Belgium expected lineup: Courtois, Castagne, Theate, Mechele, De Cuyper, Vanaken, Tielemans, Trossard, De Bruyne, Doku, De Ketelaere

Senegal expected lineup: Diaw, Jakobs, Seck, Niakhate, Diatta, Camara, Gueye, Diarra, Mane, Jackson, Sarr

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