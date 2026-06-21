Belgium vs Iran Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Goals expected as Iran target a thriller

Our betting expert expects Belgium to put in a better performance in their second game and edge past a decent Iran side.

Belgium vs Iran Betting Predictions

Expect a flow of goals

After easing past the tension of their opening World Cup fixtures, this encounter could see goals flow in California. All four teams in the group are currently level on points. As a result, goal difference could be crucial at the end of this stage, which is why scoring goals now is important.

Despite sitting on one point apiece, Iran currently sit above Belgium due to their superior goal tally. We expect plenty of goalmouth action on Sunday morning. Belgium’s history suggests the goal count could rise. Three of the Red Devils’ last six outings have produced more than four goals on the day.

Meanwhile, four of Iran’s last five internationals saw the goals rise to above two. For this reason, we are leaning towards goals flowing in this game. Over 2.5 goals appears to be a strong angle for this one.

Belgium vs Iran Betting Tip 1: Overs/unders - Over 2.5 goals @ 5/6

Lukaku remains a danger to any defence

One of Belgium’s main attacking threats is likely to be Romelu Lukaku. Garcia chose to leave him on the bench in the opening game, starting Charles De Ketelaere instead. However, the decision did not pay off for the Atalanta forward.

Lukaku entered the fray after 66 minutes and made a difference within a minute. His presence in the box was undeniable. He caused panic in the Egyptian ranks, leading to an own goal that squared the game. That was likely enough for Garcia to start the Napoli forward against Iran.

Although his minutes have been limited for the national team recently, he's still a quality striker. Lukaku scored in his 17-minute cameo against Croatia before the start of the tournament. He registered a 100% passing accuracy in the opening game and missed one big chance. Lukaku is expected to be a major threat against Iran, especially if he starts.&

Belgium vs Iran Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Romelu Lukaku @ 21/20

Belgium’s quality to show

There’s no recorded history between the two nations, with this set to be their first-ever competitive meeting. The Red Devils should be confident of avoiding defeat here. They’re unbeaten in their last 14 international matches, winning nine and drawing five. Iran will also take confidence from their recent run.

Team Melli are now undefeated in their last four outings, three of which they won. That said, none of those were ranked higher than them in the world rankings. While they will play their hearts out, the gap in quality should see Belgium home here.

The Iranians have shown plenty of attacking threat, scoring 13 goals in their last five games. They’re capable of hurting Belgium, but their defensive vulnerabilities could prove costly. The Belgians have scored 14 goals in their last five outings, and their last blank was in October last year.

Three of Belgium’s recent five games have produced goals for both teams. The exact same happened in Iran’s last five fixtures. As a result, both sides are likely to get through the opposition defence at least once on Sunday morning.

Belgium vs Iran Betting Tip 3: 1x2 & BTTS - Belgium & yes @ 9/4

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Belgium 2-1 Iran

Belgium 2-1 Iran Goalscorers prediction: Belgium: Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne - Iran: Mohammad Mohebi

Group G enters its second matchday wide open, where any of the four teams can still make it to the Round of 32. Belgium are making their fourth consecutive World Cup appearance. They hope to do better than their third-place finish in 2018. Egypt stunned them in their opening fixture by taking the lead after just 20 minutes.

However, Rudi Garcia’s troops fought hard to stay in the game. Their reward came with less than half an hour to the final whistle. Belgium’s equaliser kept their hopes of progressing from the group alive. Victory against Iran at the SoFi Stadium in California will go a long way to helping their cause.

Iran also opened their tournament with a draw, sharing the spoils in an entertaining 2-2 draw with New Zealand on Tuesday morning. The Persian Lions came from behind twice to rescue a draw and maintain their hopes of getting out of the group. However, coming up against Belgium will be tricky for the Asian side.

Historically, Iran have been resilient at World Cups, but they have always missed out on qualifying from the group. Amir Ghalenoei’s charges will take encouragement from the expanded format, which allows some third-placed teams to qualify. Still, they need to replicate the level of performance shown in their opener if they are to trouble Belgium.

Probable lineups for Belgium vs Iran

Belgium expected lineup: Courtois, Meunier, Ngoy, Mechele, Castagne, Onana, Tielemans, Trossard, De Bruyne, Doku, Lukaku

Iran expected lineup: Beiranvand, Rezaeian, Khalilzadeh, Nemati, Mohammadi, Mohebi, Ghoddos, Ezatolahi, Yousefi, Moghanlou, Taremi

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