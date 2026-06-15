Belgium vs Egypt Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Red Devils to secure early advantage

Our betting expert expects Rudi Garcia’s new-look Belgium to upset African giants Egypt in the first Group G fixture at Lumen Field.

Belgium vs Egypt Betting Predictions

All odds courtesy of Boyle Sports - correct at time of publishing and subject to change

No clean sheets in Seattle opener

Belgium head into the World Cup in excellent form, constantly unsettling defences with their direct style of play. In what is his first international managerial role, Garcia has suffered just a single defeat in 14 matches since taking charge in January 2025

They kept clean sheets in their latest two warm-up games against Tunisia and Croatia. However, a World Cup opener brings a completely different level of urgency. Because of the must-win nature of this fixture, Egypt are highly unlikely to simply play defensively.

The Pharaohs showed they can challenge the best of teams in their latest 2-1 loss to Brazil. They also held Spain to a goalless friendly draw in late March.

With Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoudsh leading the line, Egypt can threaten any defence. Belgium are favourites to get on the scoresheet, but expect Egypt to find the net as well.

Belgium vs Egypt Prediction 1: Both teams to score – Yes @ 20/21 with BOYLE Sports

Second-half surge for Red Devils

Belgium have shown resilience in their performances from the opening whistle, but their true colours emerge only after the break. In their last five games, including four latest friendlies, Belgium have scored 14 of their 20 goals in the second half.

In fact, three of those five matches saw them net exactly four goals in the second period alone, highlighted by their recent 5-0 domination of Tunisia.

At the same time, Egypt have struggled to showcase their strengths after the interval. Hossam Hassan’s men have managed a mere two second-half goals across their last five outings, often failing to rally during the closing stages.

If Egypt start strongly, they could prevent Belgium from scoring in the opening half. However, the Red Devils are unlikely to remain quiet after the restart.

Belgium vs Egypt Prediction 2: Belgium to win second half @ 11/10 with BOYLE Sports

Goals light up Lumen Field

Belgium’s ‘golden generation’ may be a thing of the past. However, eight years after their best-ever World Cup finish, they lack no attacking quality. Since Rudi Garcia’s appointment last year, the Belgians have only improved their firepower.

The Red Devils have scored five or more goals in five of their last 10 fixtures across friendlies and World Cup qualifiers. Two of those came recently, as they beat USA 5-2, before dismantling Tunisia 5-0 in their final warm-up.

Egypt are a well-organised defensive unit. However, individual battles are likely to decide the game here. With Jeremy Doku and Leandro Trossard flanking Kevin De Bruyne, Belgium will fancy their chances to score from the first whistle.

This is their first-ever competitive meeting. They have met in four friendlies before. Egypt won the last encounter 2-1. However, with everything at stake, the Lumen Field crowd is in for a high-scoring spectacle, exceeding the 3.5 mark in Seattle.

Belgium vs Egypt Prediction 3: Over 3.5 total goals @ 12/5 with BOYLE Sports

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Belgium 3-1 Egypt

Belgium 3-1 Egypt Goalscorers prediction: Belgium: Jeremy Doku, Leandro Trossad, Charles De Ketelaere; Egypt: Omar Marmoush

Belgium's golden generation never quite hit the heights expected, despite a third-place finish in 2018. However, Rudi Garcia’s newly improved side have raised expectations for a deep run at the 2026 World Cup.

The Red Devils enter the finals in excellent form. They are unbeaten in 13 matches, having won four consecutive warm-up fixtures. Their last defeat dates back more than a year, a 3-1 loss to Ukraine in the Nations League play-off. That result marked their sixth consecutive winless outing, but they have only gathered momentum since.

Like Belgium, Egypt also qualified unbeaten, winning five and drawing one of their six matches. They kept a clean sheet throughout the entire qualification phase. European opposition, however, is a different test altogether.

This will be Egypt’s fourth World Cup appearance. Their best finish was a first-round exit in 1934, and they failed to progress past the group stage in 1990 and 2018. They lost their final warm-up match 2-1 against Brazil, showing they can cause problems.

Belgium have lost only one of their last 15 World Cup group matches. Individual quality and tactical nous should make the difference in favour of the Europeans. As a result, we expect the Red Devils to win their Group G opener.

Probable lineups for Belgium vs Egypt

Belgium expected lineup: Courtois, Meunier, Ngoy, Mechele, Castagne, Tielemans, Onana, De Bruyne, Trossard, Doku, De Ketelaere

Egypt expected lineup: Shobeir, El Fotouh, Fathi, Ibrahim, Hany, Lasheen, Hassan, Ateya, Trezeguet, Salah, Marmoush

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