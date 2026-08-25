William Hill's Betting App: Complete Review of William Hill's Mobile Sportsbook - August 2026

William Hill App overview

William Hill’s betting app provides a polished mobile version of its sportsbook, bringing pre-match and in-play betting, Bet Builders, live streaming and extensive football and horse racing markets into one interface.

It is particularly useful for bettors who follow several sports, allowing you to move from an EFL League One goals market to horse racing and UFC fight betting without leaving the sportsbook.

William Hill Mobile App Features

Some of the main features available through the William Hill betting app include:

Football betting: Access match-result, goals, both-teams-to-score, player, card and corner markets across competitions including the Premier League and EFL.

Bet Builder: Combine several outcomes from one football match. For example, a bettor following a League One fixture could combine a match result with over 2.5 goals and additional cards or corners selections.

ACCA Boost: Qualifying football accumulators receive an increased return when successful. William Hill currently advertises boosts starting with four-leg accumulators and increasing according to the number of qualifying selections.

Live betting: In-play odds make it possible to react to events as matches and other sporting contests unfold.

Live streaming: Selected sporting events can be watched through William Hill’s mobile service, subject to eligibility and broadcast restrictions.

Mobile payments: Customers can manage deposits and withdrawals from their phone, with the available methods depending on their account.

iOS and Android: The sportsbook has dedicated apps available for both major mobile operating systems.

The depth becomes more noticeable during a busy sporting weekend. A football bettor might look for over 2.5 goals in an EFL League One match, while MMA fans can move into UFC markets and consider a fighter to win outright or potentially by KO/TKO, submission or decision where those markets are offered.

How to Download William Hill’s app

Open the Apple App Store or Google Play Store on your mobile device. Search for William Hill Sports Betting. Check that you have selected the official William Hill sportsbook. Select Get on iOS or Install on Android. Select the registration option if you do not already have an account. Enter the requested personal and contact information accurately. Complete William Hill’s required age and identity verification process. Set up your preferred account security options and log in. Once your account is verified, you can access the available sportsbook markets and payment options.

William Hill App Positives and Negatives

Pros Cons Strong football and racing coverage Large number of markets can initially feel busy Bet Builder and ACCA Boost functionality App requires device storage Strong mobile navigation and in-play access Some content and streams are subject to restrictions

William Hill succeeds at turning an extremely large sportsbook into something that remains relatively manageable on a smaller screen. Football bettors can quickly move between traditional match odds, goals markets and Bet Builders, while racing has its own extensive mobile offering.

William Hill App Best Features

Bet Builder and ACCA Boost

William Hill’s football offering is arguably where the app feels most complete. Bet Builder allows multiple predictions from the same game to become one wager, including combinations involving results, goals, cards, corners and player markets.

ACCA Boost then caters for bettors combining selections across different matches. William Hill currently applies its football ACCA Boost to qualifying accumulators of at least four selections, with the percentage increasing as more qualifying legs are added. This works particularly naturally for an EFL weekend where a bettor might combine goals or match-result selections from several League One fixtures.

Live and In-Play Betting

The mobile format becomes particularly useful once an event starts. Instead of simply placing a bet and waiting for the final result, users can access changing in-play markets throughout selected matches and events.

That applies across football and other sports. During a League One game, for example, the focus could shift from the original match result towards the live goals markets.

UFC events provide another good example, with the sportsbook allowing MMA fans to browse markets surrounding individual fights rather than treating an entire card as a single betting event.

UFC and Combat Sports Markets

William Hill’s MMA section adds variety to the app beyond its traditional football and racing strengths. Major UFC cards allow users to browse individual fights and explore different potential outcomes where the corresponding markets are available.

UFC 331 provides an excellent example. Patricio Pitbull vs Doo Ho Choi pits a former two-division Bellator champion against a fighter who has stopped each of his last three opponents. Rather than only considering which fighter wins, bettors can check whether William Hill offers method-of-victory or round markets for the bout.

William Hill App vs Desktop Site - How do they compare?

Quality App Desktop Site Accessibility Excellent for betting away from home and checking markets during live sport Better suited to longer sessions at a desk Loading Times Fast access through a dedicated application Fast, but dependent on browser and connection Security Can take advantage of mobile device security and saved login functionality Secure account login through the browser Storage Space Requires installation; iOS version is currently around 155MB No dedicated application installation required Best Feature Excellent access to in-play markets while watching sport More screen space for comparing multiple markets Navigation Quality Touch-friendly and convenient, although deeper markets can require additional taps Larger screen makes extensive market lists easier to browse

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