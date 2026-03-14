West Ham vs Man City Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: City bounce back in style

City have won only two of their last five away games. After City’s Champions League midweek loss, West Ham will come into this with confidence.

West Ham vs Manchester City Betting Predictions

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

City to bounce back from defeat

Following their painful loss in Madrid during the week, Guardiola’s squad must return to winning ways quickly. This is essential if they want to remain in the race to overtake Arsenal before May.

City have scored first in almost 64% of their away games so far this season. In contrast, West Ham have conceded first in 50% of their matches at home. Additionally, the Hammers have failed to find the net in 36% of their games at the London Stadium. City have also kept clean sheets in the same number of away fixtures in 2025/26.

In total, City have led at half time in 57% of away matches this season and have only trailed in one of 14 away trips at the interval. Moreover, they’ve scored first in six of their previous seven encounters with West Ham and led at the break in four of their last five meetings. That’s why there is value in backing City to lead in both halves at a probability of just 40%.

West Ham vs Manchester City Bet 1: Man City – Man City (half time – full time) @ 6/4 with bet365

Two or more first-half goals expected

More than 43% of West Ham’s home games have featured two or more first-half goals this season. This number falls to just 21% for City’s away matches.

However, the Hammers tend to be aggressive early on when playing at the London Stadium. They’ve scored almost 71% of their home goals during the first half. On average, their first goal at home arrives in the 16th minute, which is significantly earlier than the 31st-minute average for home teams in the EPL.

City also scored the majority (52%) of their goals during the first half of their away games. Taking all of this into consideration, we’re happy to back two or more first-half goals at a probability of only 47.62%.

West Ham vs Manchester City Bet 2: Over 1.5 Goals (1st half) @ 11/10 with bet365

Backing Bowen to make his mark on the game

Jarrod Bowen has been West Ham’s primary talisman for a long time. There have been signs of him returning to top form recently. He registered a brace for the Hammers in their FA Cup win over Brentford on Monday night.

He has contributed to five goals in his last five appearances. Across 2026 to date, Bowen has recorded six goal contributions in eight EPL matches. This represents a 75% strike rate for scoring or assisting in any Premier League match.

For Saturday’s game, we can back Bowen to either score or provide an assist at a probability of 41.67%. This represents the best value play from our trio of West Ham vs Manchester City predictions, especially given City’s current defensive vulnerabilities.

West Ham vs Manchester City Bet 3: Jarrod Bowen to score or assist @ 7/5 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction – West Ham 1-3 Man City

Goalscorers prediction – West Ham: Wilson – Man City: Haaland x2, Semenyo

West Ham United are searching for just their fourth home league victory of the campaign on Saturday evening. They host Pep Guardiola’s wounded Manchester City side.

The Hammers are likely to be in high spirits after securing a victory over Brentford in a penalty shootout during the FA Cup fifth round on Monday. Boss Nuno Espirito Santo made several changes to his starting eleven for the match against the Bees, and his substitute players performed well. He will need his entire squad to be at their best this weekend as they face a City team eager to stay close to league leaders Arsenal.

Following a difficult period over Christmas, West Ham have suffered only two defeats in their last eight Premier League fixtures. Those losses were away matches against Chelsea and Liverpool. However, the London Stadium has not been a particularly strong venue for West Ham. They have a win rate of only 21% in front of their home supporters. That’s half the average win rate for home teams (42%) in the Premier League.

Manchester City will be focused on moving past their 3-0 Champions League defeat against Real Madrid, in which Federico Valverde scored a stunning hat-trick. Nevertheless, City’s league form has been solid lately, as they are on a seven-game unbeaten streak since their loss to Manchester United.

Moreover, City’s away form has been below their usual standards this season. They currently average 1.71 points per away game, compared to 2.40 points per game at home.

Probable lineups for West Ham vs Manchester City

West Ham United expected lineup: Hermansen, Wan-Bissaka, Diouf, Todibo, Disasi, Soucek, Fernandes, Summerville, Bowen, Castellanos, Wilson

Manchester City expected lineup: Donnarumma, Nunes, Ait Nouri, Dias, Guehi, Rodri, O’Reilly, Silva, Semenyo, Marmoush, Haaland

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