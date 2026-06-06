USA vs Germany Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Germans to see off co-hosts in Chicago

Die Mannschaft are the favourites in this one, and for good reason. We expect them to secure the win in Illinois.

USA vs Germany Betting Predictions

All odds courtesy of bet365 - correct at time of publishing and subject to change

German quality expected to prevail

The United States’ opening clash with Paraguay is just over a week away, and they’ll want to start the tournament strongly. Defeating Germany will not define their tournament chances, but it does present an excellent opportunity to test themselves. A strong performance in Illinois could be massive for Pochettino and his players.

The USA currently have no fresh injury concerns, and Pochettino will want to maintain a fully fit squad before the tournament begins. For the visitors, Germany might return Manuel Neuer to the starting lineup, while Deniz Undav could be rested just as a precaution. It will be fascinating to see exactly which starting eleven Nagelsmann selects.

Regardless of the exact lineups, we expect the German team to prove too strong for their opponents in Chicago. An away victory seems highly probable.

USA vs Germany Bet 1: Germany to win @ 4/7 on bet365

Goals at both ends

The United States have struggled defensively, but they have certainly not lacked attacking quality during recent fixtures. They might have conceded 10 goals across three matches in 2026, but they have also scored five times. Six of their previous seven matches resulted in both teams scoring.

Germany are not defensively perfect, either. Ghana and Switzerland both scored against them in March, which will provide the hosts with genuine attacking confidence. The two most recent meetings between these nations resulted in both teams scoring and over 2.5 total goals.

While we expect the European team to eventually secure the victory, we anticipate the home team will provide a significant attacking threat. This should be an engaging fixture as these two international teams meet once again.

USA vs Germany Bet 2: Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals @ 4/5 on bet365

Woltemade targets a confidence-boosting goal

Because it remains uncertain exactly how either team will line up tactically, selecting a specific goalscorer is challenging. Undav is currently experiencing excellent form but might not be risked, while Kai Havertz could be rested following his intensive season with Arsenal. Therefore, we are picking Nick Woltemade, who would certainly benefit from a confidence boost after a demanding domestic campaign.

Christian Pulisic is the obvious choice from an American perspective, but Folarin Balogun could also be a strong option. Five different players scored the previous five goals for the USA. This proves that they are not entirely reliant on one specific player to score.

Germany, meanwhile, have plenty of attacking talent. Florian Wirtz has looked good at the national level, while Jamal Musiala has recently returned to scoring form. It remains to be seen who Nagelsmann will choose to lead the line in this one, but Woltemade will be eager to contribute.

USA vs Germany Bet 3: Nick Woltemade as anytime goalscorer @ 3/2 on bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - USA 1-2 Germany

Goalscorers Prediction - USA: Christian Pulisic - Florian Wirtz, Nick Woltemade

Mauricio Pochettino has one final match to finalize his tactical approach before the United States play Paraguay in their World Cup opener. A 3-2 victory against Senegal last week will have improved their confidence, but they remain defensively vulnerable. The USMNT have conceded 10 goals across their previous three matches.

Germany, meanwhile, are in strong form as they head to this summer’s tournament. They’ve won all three of their games in 2026, scoring 10 times, and kept a clean sheet against Finland just a few days ago. Julian Nagelsmann’s men are definitely favourites entering this friendly encounter at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Probable lineups for USA vs Germany

USA expected lineup: Turner, Freeman, Ream, McKenzie, Dest, Adams, Berhalter, Robinson, Reyna, Pulisic, Balogun

Germany expected lineup: Neuer, Kimmich, Tah, Schlotterbeck, Brown, Goretzka, Pavlovic, Sane, Musiala, Wirtz, Woltemade

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