Sturm Graz vs Hearts Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: European clash at Merkur-Arena

Our betting expert expects Sturm Graz to capitalise on home advantage and take a lead going into the return leg next week.

Sturm Graz vs Hearts Betting Predictions

All odds courtesy of bet365 - correct at time of publishing and subject to change

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Sturm Graz 2-1 Hearts

Sturm Graz 2-1 Hearts Goalscorers prediction: Sturm Graz: Axel Kayombo, Seedy Jatta - Hearts: Claudio Braga

After finishing the Austrian Bundesliga in second place, Sturm Graz have earned a spot in the Champions League second round of qualifying. Die Schwoazn aren’t strangers to European competitions, which means there will be a certain level of comfort on Tuesday. The Austrians made the UCL or Europa League group or league phase in each of the last five seasons.

They will be confident as they start their qualifying journey, especially since they’re at their Merkur-Arena base. Fabio Ingolitsch's men have been decent in pre-season, and they’re eager to register their fourth consecutive win in midweek. While they drew too many games at home last term, that’s something they will want to rectify, starting with this crucial encounter.

Hearts narrowly missed out on the Scottish Premiership last season, losing it on the final day to Celtic. However, the silver lining is that they’re in the hunt for Champions League qualification for the first time in 20 years. Following Derek McInnes' departure to Glasgow Rangers in June, Wouter Vrancken was appointed as the new coach for Hearts.

This fixture will be Vrancken’s first competitive one, and his immediate attention should be on Hearts’ poor away record. If that’s anything to go by, the Jam Tarts are in for a long night in Austria on Tuesday. However, if they can keep the score close, they could turn the situation around during next week's home match.

Probable lineups for Sturm Graz vs Hearts

Sturm Graz expected lineup: Khudyakov, Vallci, Mitchell, Koller, Hodl, Weinhandl, Gorenc Stankovic, Soglo, Kiteishvili, Kayombo, Jatta

Hearts expected lineup: Schwolow, Altena, Fagan-Walcott, McCart, Milne, McEntee, Renaud, Miller, Guendouzi, Kyziridis, Braga

A flurry of goals suggests more net bulges

Both teams have enjoyed relative success in front of goal this pre-season. Die Schwoazn have scored 19 goals in their six club friendlies since the end of June. They average 3.2 goals per game, which means they should be confident of breaching the visitors’ defence.

Hearts, meanwhile, have been less prolific, but still good enough to back themselves to score. The Scottish side scored five goals in three friendlies at an average of 1.66 goals per game. Perhaps more importantly, they’ve seen both teams score in each of their last four consecutive outings.

Meanwhile, four of Sturm Graz’s last five matches featured goals at both ends of the pitch. For this reason, it’s worth backing both teams to find the net on Tuesday night.

Sturm Graz vs Hearts Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes @ 7/10 with bet365

Home team’s run impossible to ignore

The hosts aren’t strangers to European ties, and they understand what’s required of them, especially when playing at home. The Sturm Graz fans will be pleased to know that their team have suffered just one defeat across their last 20 matches. Having said that, nine of those games ended in a draw, a stat that will encourage the visitors.

However, Hearts are now under a new manager. This change could go two ways: the team could improve quickly, or they might take time to adjust to the new leadership. With a European tie being their first piece of competitive action, Hearts may struggle here, especially since it’s an away fixture.

Hearts’ last four matches resulted in two triumphs and two defeats, a clear indication that they’re not unbreakable. On the road, they’ve won just two out of nine matches since the end of January. Additionally, facing a side that’s been in Europe for the past five years is daunting, which means the Austrians are likely to secure victory in this match.

Sturm Graz vs Hearts Betting Tip 2: 1x2 - Sturm Graz @ 8/11 with bet365

Taking heart from recent performances

While the hosts are likely to come out on top, perhaps taking an early two-goal lead to stun the visitors, Hearts will grow into it. It’s worth noting that the Jam Tarts were narrowly beaten to the Scottish Premiership title on the final day. They enjoyed a positive season, and will hope to build on that in Europe.

They shouldn’t be completely written off in terms of giving the hosts problems. Playing with their typical confidence, the Scottish team could score, reducing the goal difference before they return home. The visitors won at least one half of football in each of their recent two outings.

With Sturm Graz drawing a half against Pogon Szczecin the last time out, Vrancken’s team will try to win at least one half of the match. While success is not guaranteed, it is a reasonable option considering how well Hearts played last season.

Sturm Graz vs Hearts Betting Tip 3: Hearts to win either half - Yes @ 11/8 with bet365

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