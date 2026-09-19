Roma vs Inter Milan Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Roma to face a reality check

Scudetto holders Inter have won their last five trips to Roma in Serie A. Gian Piero Gasperini’s side could be a very different proposition this time.

Roma vs Inter Milan Betting Predictions

All odds courtesy of bet365 - correct at time of publishing and subject to change

The first real test of Roma’s Scudetto credentials

Roma have made a flying start but are yet to face a genuine rival. Atalanta and Torino are useful wins rather than statements.

Inter beat Napoli 3-2 and put five past Udinese at the San Siro. Chivu's side have recovered from 2-0 down in consecutive home games. That resilience matters in a fixture this tight.

Roma have also lost nine of their last 11 meetings with Inter. Gasperini's personal record against them is among the worst of his career. He has won just five of the 32 games he has managed against the Nerazzurri. Taking the Draw No Bet angle removes the stalemate and looks fair at an implied probability of 54.1%.

Roma vs Inter Milan Bet 1: Inter (Draw no bet) @ 5/6 with bet365

Lautaro returns fresh

Lautaro Martínez was rested to the bench for Monday's win over Udinese. Chivu held him back with this bigger fixture in mind.

The Argentine has two goals from 3.1 xG so far this season. That gap suggests a goal is overdue rather than any kind of loss in form.

He scored twice in the recent 3-2 comeback win over Napoli. Lautaro managed 17 league goals and 22 in all competitions last season. Roma's back three will be without Evan Ndicka. Backing Inter’s captain to score at a 41.7% implied probability looks like a generous play.

Roma vs Inter Milan Bet 2: Lautaro Martinez anytime goalscorer @ 7/5 with bet365

Huge value on Thuram to test Roma’s goal

Marcus Thuram has averaged 7.7 shots per 90 minutes this season. He has also registered 2.6 shots on target per 90.

Those numbers make three attempts a modest ask at an implied probability of just 56.5%. This looks like the top value bet from our Roma vs Inter Milan predictions.

Thuram scored against Udinese and then in the comeback over Napoli. He started alongside Lautaro for the Champions League trip to Real Madrid. That partnership should be restored here after Monday's rotation. Inter have scored in every game this season. An early substitution is the main concern in a demanding away fixture, although Thuram is in electric form right now.

Roma vs Inter Milan Bet 3: Marcus Thuram 3+ shots @ 4/5 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Roma 1-2 Inter Milan

Goalscorers prediction: Roma: Malen - Inter Milan: Martinez, Thuram

Roma host Inter at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday evening in the standout fixture of Round 5 of the 2026/27 Serie A campaign. With the only 100% records remaining in the division, it will be fascinating to see whether Roma can rise to the occasion against the Scudetto holders.

Gian Piero Gasperini's team are level with Inter on 12 points and above them on goal difference. They beat Atalanta 2-1 at home before winning 2-0 at Torino on Monday.

Roma also drew 1-1 at Fenerbahçe in the Champions League, with Bryan Cristante scoring. Evan Ndicka is listed as unavailable, and Manu Koné remains a doubt. Wesley is fit after a knock in Istanbul.

Inter have won all four league games under Cristian Chivu. They beat Udinese 5-3 on Monday after inexplicably falling two goals behind inside 16 minutes. Inter did lose 2-1 at Real Madrid in the Champions League.

The victory over Udinese marked their second consecutive home comeback from 2-0 down. Hakan Çalhanoğlu missed out entirely with an injury. John Stones also limped off at the San Siro and will face a late fitness test.

Probable lineups for Roma vs Inter Milan

AS Roma expected lineup: Svilar, Mancini, Balerdi, Hermoso, Lulli, Cristante, Pisilli, Wesley, Soulé, Dybala, Malen

Inter Milan expected lineup: J. Martínez, Akanji, Stones, Bastoni, Dumfries, Barella, Mkhitaryan, Zielinski, Carlos Augusto, Thuram, Lautaro

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