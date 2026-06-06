Portugal vs Chile Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Ronaldo to lead the hosts’ attack again

Our betting expert suggests that Portugal have too much firepower for the South Americans and should win this with ease.

Portugal vs Chile Betting Predictions

All odds courtesy of Boyle Sports - correct at time of publishing and subject to change

Hosts will enjoy Chile’s poor away record

In Lisbon, Portugal will enter Saturday’s friendly as overwhelming favourites. In fact, the hosts are likely to put an inexperienced Chile side to the sword. Martinez’s men lost just one of their last 11 internationals.

They won eight of those matches, an indication of the home side’s form. Meanwhile, Chile’s form, especially away from home, has been poor. La Roja lost four of their last five such fixtures, with a solitary win against Russia in that run.

With Chile being a whole 49 places below Portugal in the latest world rankings, they’re unlikely to trouble the hosts, especially on the road. While the visitors did win the last meeting between the teams, that was on penalties after a goalless draw in regulation time.

After Portugal won 2-0 away to the United States of America during the last international break, their confidence should be high. As a result, the hosts are more than likely to turn Chile over this weekend.

Portugal vs Chile Betting Tip 1: Three-way handicap - Portugal to win with a -1 handicap @ 8/13 with Boyle Sports

Squad rotations to leave defensive gaps

As good as Portugal should be in this friendly, the tinkering with the squad will inevitably leave gaps open for the visitors. Martinez will change his lineup, destabilising the defensive unit. Chile will have to capitalise on those moments, and given their history, they should.

The Chileans have scored in each of their last five consecutive matches. La Roja netted 11 goals in that run of games, which is a clear indication of their ability in the final third. The hosts should find it tough to prevent them from scoring this weekend.

Each of Chile’s last three outings saw both teams find the back of the net. Despite the hosts being typically miserly, the wholesale changes Martinez will make will leave the door open for the guests. Having failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last three matches, Chile are also destined to concede more than once.

Portugal vs Chile Betting Tip 2: BTTS - Yes @ 5/6 with Boyle Sports

Total domination from the start

Chile’s most recent outing was against New Zealand, a nation that is ranked 29 places below them in the world rankings. However, the All Whites absolutely destroyed them 4-1, comfortably winning both halves.

With Portugal playing at home for the final time before they depart for North America, they’re bound to give the home fans a show. They won both halves in their 2-0 win over the USA recently, and they should be good enough to repeat that feat here.

In fact, Portugal won both halves in two of their last three matches. As a result, the home side are likely to dominate the visitors in both periods.

Portugal vs Chile Betting Tip 3: Portugal to win both halves - Yes @ 6/4 with Boyle Sports

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Portugal 4-1 Chile

Portugal 4-1 Chile Goalscorers prediction: Portugal: Bruno Fernandes, Pedro Neto, Cristiano Ronaldo x2 - Chile: Gonzalo Tapia

Portugal’s golden generation will be seeking their nation's first-ever World Cup triumph. Despite having a 41-year-old skipper in Cristiano Ronaldo, the number seven is still extremely fit and scoring frequently. Roberto Martinez has to balance his team selection when the tournament kicks off to give them the best chance of winning it all.

The Selecao das Quinas have a friendly date with Chile in Lisbon before they head to North America for the 2026 World Cup. This match allows Martínez to test different strategies and naturally integrate Ronaldo into the team instead of forcing him into the lineup. The hosts will want to leave home on a positive note, giving their fans a clear indication of what to expect over the next six weeks.

Chile are playing for pride, and will test out their ability against one of Europe’s powerhouse nations. The South Americans’ decline in form has been quite drastic. They did enjoy some glory years with their own golden generation, but that seems to be long gone.

Tough times have fallen on Chile since the glory days of Jorge Sampaoli and Juan Antonio Pizzi, with Alexis Sanchez one of their stars. Nicolas Cordova is now the man tasked with rebuilding the team, albeit in an interim capacity. Chile are in for a difficult match against one of the favourites for this year’s World Cup title.

Probable lineups for Portugal vs Chile

Portugal expected lineup: Costa, Dalot, Araujo, Inacio, Cancelo, Costa, Silva, Trincao, Fernandes, Neto, Ronaldo

Chile expected lineup: Vigouroux, Lichnovsky, Maripan, Gomez, Suazo, Pizarro, Loyola, Faundez, Osorio, Altamirano, Tapia

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