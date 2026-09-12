Liverpool vs Fulham Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Reds’ upturn in form continues

Fulham have lost their first three EPL games under Álvaro Arbeloa. He returns to his former club this weekend in search of his first points.

Liverpool vs Fulham Betting Predictions

All odds courtesy of bet365 - correct at time of publishing and subject to change

History says there’ll be plenty of goal action on Saturday

Four of the last five meetings between these teams have yielded three or more goals. Both sides have scored in seven of the last eight too.

The most recent trip to Craven Cottage finished 2-2. Arbeloa has adopted a bold system involving both a high press and a high defensive line. That structure leaves limited rest-defence cover and creates chaos in transition.

Fulham have conceded seven goals in three games as a result. They have still generated 5.42 expected goals themselves. Liverpool have also conceded in three of their four competitive matches this season. All in all, this looks like the most obvious value bet from our trio of Liverpool vs Fulham predictions.

Liverpool vs Fulham Bet 1: Over 2.5 goals and both teams to score @ 5/6 with bet365

Shot volume should be no trouble for the Reds

Liverpool have averaged six shots on target per game this season. Alexander Isak has three goals in three league appearances. Cody Gakpo, Florian Wirtz and Dominik Szoboszlai are all creating steadily behind him.

Fulham have shipped seven goals in three matches and kept no clean sheets. Their aggressive line invites shots rather than restricting them. Crystal Palace repeatedly cut them open on the counter last weekend. Even the Eagles managed five shots on target at Craven Cottage.

Liverpool should enjoy sustained pressure and a high volume of attacks at Anfield. An implied probability of 54.6% looks light for a side with an improving attacking rhythm.

Liverpool vs Fulham Bet 2: Liverpool 6+ shots on target @ 5/6 with bet365

Szoboszlai to be heavily involved if Gakpo and Barcola aren’t fit

Szoboszlai scored Liverpool's equaliser against Atlético Madrid on Wednesday night. He also converted a stoppage-time penalty at Newcastle on the opening weekend.

That confirms him as Iraola's designated taker from the spot. He has covered 33.3km this season, more than any of his teammates. That work rate allows him to arrive late in the box and get chances to shoot from cutbacks and crosses.

He took most of Liverpool's corners in midweek, which is another obvious route to an assist. Fulham's disorganised defending should create chances from second phases. An implied probability of 50% is surprisingly low here.

Liverpool vs Fulham Bet 3: Dominik Szoboszlai to score or assist @ 1/1 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Fulham

Goalscorers prediction: Liverpool: Isak, Szoboszlai, Barcola - Fulham: García

Liverpool host Fulham at Anfield on Saturday in their fourth game of the 2026/27 Premier League campaign. The hosts arrive off a midweek Champions League win over Atlético Madrid.

Andoni Iraola's side have found their feet. A comfortable 2-0 win at Ipswich was followed by a 2-1 come-from-behind victory against Atlético. Dominik Szoboszlai equalised before Alexis Mac Allister struck five minutes after the interval.

Post-match, Iraola confirmed that Cody Gakpo is a doubt after picking up a knock. That’s a blow considering the Dutchman has four goal contributions in three games. Bradley Barcola was withdrawn with cramp, but he should be available. Hugo Ekitiké, Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni remain out.

A trip to Anfield must feel like a daunting prospect for a Fulham side that could hardly be in worse shape. Álvaro Arbeloa has lost all three league games since replacing Marco Silva in the summer.

Home defeats to Chelsea and Crystal Palace sandwiched a 1-0 loss at Sunderland. Fulham have conceded seven goals and sit bottom without a point. Arbeloa is already under pressure from supporters, and the media scrutiny is already rising. Both Tom Cairney and Luc de Fougerolles are set to miss the trip to Merseyside through injury.

Probable lineups for Liverpool vs Fulham

Liverpool expected lineup: Alisson, Araújo, Jacquet, van Dijk, Kerkez, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Muñoz, Wirtz, Ngumoha, Isak

Fulham expected lineup: Leno, Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson, Iwobi, Charles, Bobb, King, Palacios, García

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