Levante vs Barcelona Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Another high-scoring away win

Levante have failed to keep a clean sheet against Barca in their last 20 match-ups. That record is likely to extend to 21 matches on Sunday.

Levante vs Barcelona Betting Predictions

All odds courtesy of SkyBet - correct at time of publishing and subject to change

A high-scoring clash expected

Six of the last eight meetings in Valencia have produced five goals or more. Barcelona have also averaged five goals a game in their two away trips this season. They won 5-0 at Elche and repeated the scoreline at Valencia last Sunday.

Wednesday's 5-1 win over Feyenoord made it three five-goal hauls in five outings. Levante are unlikely to sit deep either.

They too put five past Real Betis on this ground last month. The main concern is the goalless draw they secured at Málaga. However, a goalless draw has occurred in 75% of their last eight match-ups. We can back it at just a 41.7% implied probability. That makes it the top value bet from our Levante vs Barcelona predictions this weekend.

Levante vs Barcelona Bet 1: Over 4.5 goals @ 7/5 with SkyBet

Levante often find a way past Barca at home

Levante have scored against Barcelona in six of their last nine league meetings at home. They found the net five times against Real Betis here last month.

Barcelona have conceded in two of their five matches this season. Feyenoord scored at the Camp Nou on Wednesday, while Rayo Vallecano scored twice against them in August. Flick also rotates his defence regularly, so the back line changes almost every week.

Barcelona are still clear favourites to win. However, this market offers better value at an implied probability of just 44.4%.

Levante vs Barcelona Bet 2: Barcelona to win and both teams to score @ 5/4 with SkyBet

Gordon’s creative output is already elite

Anthony Gordon has four assists in four appearances since joining from Newcastle. He averages one assist per game in a settled attack.

He started against Valencia and came off the bench against Feyenoord on Wednesday. That should leave him fresh to start on Sunday.

Gordon has plenty of quality players to pick out from the left flank. Raphinha, Lamine Yamal and Fermín López are all clinical finishers in front of goal.

Barcelona have scored 17 league goals already. Levante's full-backs could be stretched by their width. Gordon has a 100% assist strike rate so far in 2026/27. That makes his assist price appealing at an implied probability of just 36.4%.

Levante vs Barcelona Bet 3: Anthony Gordon to assist @ 7/4 with SkyBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Levante 1-4 Barcelona

Levante 1-4 Barcelona Goalscorers prediction: Levante: Romero - Barcelona: Raphinha, Yamal x2, Lopez

Levante host Barcelona at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia on Sunday. Kick-off is 20:00 BST on Matchday 5 of the 2026/27 La Liga season. The visitors come into this match after a comfortable Champions League league-phase victory over Feyenoord in midweek.

Luis Castro's Levante have five points from four games. They thrashed Real Betis 5-2 at home. They then secured a 0-0 draw at newly promoted Málaga last weekend. That leaves them a respectable 11th after just a tenth of the season.

Álex Primo and Etta Eyong are both unavailable due to injury. Another blow for the hosts is their historical record against the Catalan giants in La Liga. They’ve won only three of their 28 league meetings with Barcelona.

Barcelona are top of the table once again, with a perfect record. Four wins from four have yielded 17 goals, including back-to-back 5-0 away wins at Elche and Valencia. Raphinha leads the scoring charts with six league goals to his name. This makes his omission from this year’s Ballon d’Or shortlist all the more surprising.

The Brazilian struck twice again in Wednesday's 5-1 win over Feyenoord, while Gavi returned as a substitute. Eric García, Frenkie de Jong, Roony Bardghji and Jesse Bisiwu remain sidelined.

Probable lineups for Levante vs Barcelona

Levante expected lineup: Ryan, Nacho Pérez, De La Fuente, Mandi, Manuel Sánchez, Bardeli, Oriol Rey, Olasagasti, Brugué, Iván Romero, Thiago Fernández

Barcelona expected lineup: Joan García, Christensen, Cubarsí, Gerard Martín, Espart, Rodri, Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Fermín López, Gordon, Raphinha

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