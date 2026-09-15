Ipswich Town vs Arsenal Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Dominant Gunners win to nil again

Arsenal have made a perfect start to the 2026/27 campaign, winning all six of their competitive matches and conceding just once.

Ipswich Town vs Arsenal Betting Predictions

All odds courtesy of Paddy Power - correct at time of publishing and subject to change

Gunners are taking time to find their rhythm

Arsenal have been slow to break teams down recently. It was goalless at half-time in Naples before Martin Ødegaard struck in the 75th minute. Both goals at Sunderland also arrived after the interval.

Arteta will make wholesale changes for this tie. Ipswich are at home and buoyed by Saturday's 3-2 win at Crystal Palace.

While it’s true that the Tractor Boys’ primary focus is EPL survival, a cup run would further build confidence. Ipswich overcame Leicester in the previous round. This bet only needs them to be level at the break.

Ipswich Town vs Arsenal Bet 1: Ipswich +1 (First-half handicap 3-way) @ 10/11 with Paddy Power

Backing Madueke with a point to prove

Noni Madueke has started very few matches for Arsenal so far this season. The EFL Cup is where squad players get their chance under Arteta.

A strong display here could help him push for more opportunities in the league. Viktor Gyökeres and Eberechi Eze are also expected to feature. Ipswich have not kept a clean sheet in five attempts this season.

They have conceded nine goals across their last three matches. Portman Road should see plenty of Arsenal possession. Backing the former Chelsea ace to create or score a goal at an implied probability of 57.1% looks fair.

Ipswich Town vs Arsenal Bet 2: Noni Madueke to score or assist @ 8/11 with Paddy Power

Huge value on another clean sheet for the visitors

Arsenal have kept clean sheets in five of their last six competitive games. They have conceded only one goal in the entire season so far.

David Raya's penalty save at Sunderland preserved another shutout. Only one team has found the net in each of their last seven meetings with Ipswich, too.

Arsenal won the most recent encounter 4-0 at Portman Road two seasons ago. Ipswich will also rotate, with a crunch trip to Everton to come in the EPL on Saturday. The main concern is that Ipswich have scored in four of five games. They conceded twice in that Palace win.

However, O’Neil may rest his star players like Julio Enciso, Emersonn and Exequiel Palacios. A weakened Town XI makes this bet arguably our top value bet from Tuesday’s Ipswich Town vs Arsenal predictions.

Ipswich Town vs Arsenal Bet 3: Arsenal to win to nil @ 7/5 with Paddy Power

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Ipswich Town 0-2 Arsenal

Goalscorers prediction: Arsenal: Gyökeres, Madueke

Ipswich Town welcome the Premier League champions to Suffolk on Tuesday for their EFL Cup third-round tie. They have a chance to reach the last 16.

Gary O’Neil’s Tractor Boys have enjoyed a solid start to life back in the top flight. They sit inside the top half of the table, with six points from four games. However, Arsenal will pose a much tougher challenge than Crystal Palace, whom Ipswich beat 3-2 at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

O’Neil is set to freshen up his side for this midweek cup game. Emersonn (quad) is likely to be rested, with Zian Flemming aiming to build on his first goal for the club on Saturday. Jaden Philogene, Darnell Furlong, Florentino Luis and Kasey McAteer could all come into the equation too.

Mikel Arteta’s imperious Gunners have won all six of their competitive matches in 2026/27. They’ve scored 12 goals and conceded just once. Their early-season form suggests they are already operating at a high level.

They’ve had a tricky recent fixture schedule, however. A tough Champions League trip to Napoli on Wednesday was followed by a Saturday night clash in Sunderland. Arteta will be sure to switch up his lineup for their third away game in six days. Youngsters Max Dowman and Marli Salmon are said to be in contention to start.

Probable lineups for Ipswich Town vs Arsenal

Ipswich Town expected lineup: Walton, Furlong, Greaves, O’Shea, Davis, Florentino, Lukic, McAteer, Maeda, Nunez, Flemming

Arsenal expected lineup: Kepa, Calafiori, Konsa, Hincapie, Salmon, Zubimendi, Merino, Madueke, Eze, Dowman, Gyökeres

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