Inter Milan vs Real Betis Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Nerazzurri seek a strong finish

Inter Milan are unbeaten in pre-season this summer. They aim to defeat a Betis side that finished fifth in La Liga last season.

Inter Milan vs Real Betis Betting Predictions

All odds courtesy of BoyleSports- correct at time of publishing and subject to change

Inter Milan to win & Both teams to score @ 21/10 with BoyleSports

Nelson Deossa anytime scorer @ 11/2 with BoyleSports

Over 3.0 goals @ 17/20 with BoyleSports

Inter to win but Betis to find the net

Inter have not kept a clean sheet all summer. Karlsruher SC, Manchester City, Milan and Juventus each found a way through exactly once. This means Chivu's back line have conceded in all four friendlies.

Betis will fancy extending that run, having scored 14 goals across seven pre-season outings. The champions are still the stronger side, however. The Nerazzurri have the added bonus of Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram returning to their attack.

We can back the home win plus both teams scoring at a probability of just 32.26%. This holds real appeal as our top value bet from our trio of Inter vs Real Betis predictions.

Inter Milan vs Real Betis Bet 1: Inter Milan to win & Both teams to score @ 21/10 with BoyleSports

Deossa has been the story of Betis’ pre-season

Deossa has been the story of Betis' summer. With Cédric Bakambu gone and Cucho Hernández on an extended leave, Pellegrini pushed the Colombian into a false-nine role in his 4-2-3-1.

He has thrived, scoring a penalty against Sportfreunde Lotte, another versus Lyon and a long-range effort against Arsenal. The last one, a 30-yard shot past Kepa, came in front of scouts from Ipswich, Leeds, West Ham and Wolves.

With Premier League scouts keeping a close eye on Deossa, the Colombian will be keen to impress before the summer transfer window closes. His performances have reportedly made Betis more reluctant to sell. However, the Premier League could yet make them an offer they can’t refuse.

Inter Milan vs Real Betis Bet 2: Nelson Deossa anytime scorer @ 11/2 with BoyleSports

Backing four or more goals with cover if only three arrive

There is little between these sides on goal volume. Two of Inter's four friendlies produced three goals, while the other two finished with just two.

Betis' higher-profile tests have been far more open. Their meetings with Lyon and Arsenal both produced four goals, while their 2-2 draw against Bournemouth also saw four find the net.

The Over 3.0 Goals line is the sensible way in rather than 3.5. Exactly three goals, and the bet is a push with your stake returned. A fourth one would secure an 85% return on the stake. Rolling substitutions in a final friendly should loosen things up further, too.

Inter Milan vs Real Betis Bet 3: Over 3.0 goals @ 17/20 with BoyleSports

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Inter Milan 2-1 Real Betis

Goalscorers prediction: Inter Milan: Martinez, Thuram - Betis: Deossa

Inter close their pre-season schedule against Real Betis at the Stadio San Nicola in Bari on Saturday. The Ferragosto fixture pits the Serie A and Coppa Italia holders against a Betis side back in the Champions League after two decades away.

Cristian Chivu's team arrive unbeaten in four friendlies, having beaten Karlsruher SC and Juventus and drawn with Milan and Manchester City. They eventually overcame the latter on penalties in Hong Kong. However, they have only managed to score six goals in four matches.

Lautaro Martínez and Marcus Thuram, absent from the Asian tour after the World Cup, are back in full training and should start together. Summer arrivals Ivan Provedel and John Stones are pushing for minutes, while Davide Frattesi edges towards a Lazio loan.

Betis have lost once in seven, hammering Lyon 4-0 and beating Arsenal 3-1 before a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth. Nelson Deossa has been in sparkling form in pre-season. The Colombian scored a stunning long-range effort in the win over Arsenal last week.

Antony is free to play despite seeing red in a recent friendly. Álvaro Fidalgo's knee and Junior Firpo's muscular overload have both cleared up. Meanwhile, 19-year-old academy winger José Antonio Morante appears set to keep his place.

Probable lineups for Inter Milan vs Real Betis

Inter Milan expected lineup: Provedel, Bastoni, Pavard, Stones, Luis Henrique, Barella, Stankovic, Dimarco, Zielinski, Lautaro Martínez, Thuram

Real Betis expected lineup: Manu González, Gómez, Llorente, Ortiz, Firpo, Roca, Bernal, Antony, Morante, Fidalgo, Deossa

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