Brighton vs Arsenal Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Gunners to edge out Albion

Arsenal have kept clean sheets in both of their away games. Yet, no other EPL side can surpass Brighton’s 10.2 xG after the first 4 rounds of matches.

Brighton vs Arsenal Betting Predictions

All odds courtesy of Betfred- correct at time of publishing and subject to change

Another tight affair anticipated

Four of the last five meetings between these sides have featured two or fewer goals. Arsenal’s controlled, structured style is capable of stifling Hürzeler’s Albion on home soil.

Albion’s goal return looks more impressive than it actually is. They struck five at a hapless, ten-man Coventry that were ill-prepared for EPL football. They also hit four against ten-man Aston Villa, followed by three at a Chelsea side that have been incredibly open at the back.

A fortnight ago, Brighton drew 1-1 at home against Leeds, whose defensive structure proved more resilient. Only two of Arsenal’s four league games have broken the under 2.5 goal line. We can back under 2.5 goals this weekend at an odds-against implied probability of 48.78%.

Brighton vs Arsenal Bet 1: Under 2.5 goals @ 21/20 with Betfred

Business as usual for the defending champions

The Gunners have registered eight consecutive victories in all competitions. They seem cohesive across the pitch. Their rotated side was just as fluid and effective in their 4-2 EFL Cup win at Ipswich in midweek.

They’ve also won both of their opening away fixtures in the EPL with clean sheets. This includes a testing trip to Sunderland following a midweek UCL game at Napoli.

Arteta was able to rest several of his key starters for the EFL Cup game at Portman Road in midweek. Hence, he can revert to his strongest XI at Brighton. The Gunners won 1-0 here in March, and we can envisage a similar outcome here.

Although Brighton have the highest xG in the EPL, Arsenal have the lowest xGA (2.7). This route gives us a shot at a 300% return on an Arsenal win with a fourth clean sheet in five games. This looks like the best value play from this weekend’s Brighton vs Arsenal predictions.

Brighton vs Arsenal Bet 2: Arsenal to win to nil @ 2/1 with Betfred

Serious value on Saka to score

Bukayo Saka has been Arsenal’s standout forward so far this term. He has scored 3 goals and racked up an xG of 2.90, suggesting that his goal return is no accident. He averages more shots on target per 90 (2.1) than any other Arsenal forward too.

His 3.5 shots per 90 are comfortably ahead of Arsenal’s next most prolific shooter, Kai Havertz (2.1).

Mikel Arteta was able to rest Saka on the bench for Arsenal’s EFL Cup win at Ipswich on Tuesday. With a midweek break, Saka will be fresh and firing for the trip to the Amex Stadium on Saturday. We can back him to score anytime at a 35.71% implied probability, which reflects his productive start to 2026/27.

Brighton vs Arsenal Bet 3: Bukayo Saka anytime goalscorer @ 9/5 with Betfred

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Brighton 0-1 Arsenal

Goalscorers prediction: Arsenal: Saka

Brighton host Arsenal at the American Express Stadium on Saturday. The defending champions are yet to drop a point, which will be a concern for the Gunners’ title rivals in 2026/27.

Fabian Hürzeler's Seagulls arrive on the back of a thumping 5-0 win at Coventry. Charalampos Kostoulas opened the scoring before Brighton added four goals after the break, comfortably seeing off the newly promoted Sky Blues. Brighton have scored 13 goals in their last five matches.

The injury list remains a concern, however. Yankuba Minteh, Kaoru Mitoma, Jack Hinshelwood, Mats Wieffer, Stefanos Tzimas and Evan Ferguson are all out. Maxim De Cuyper continues in a makeshift left wing role.

Arsenal have won all four league games and beat Napoli in Europe. Mikel Arteta's side also saw off Ipswich 4-2 in the EFL Cup on Tuesday with relative ease.

Bukayo Saka and Bruno Guimarães struck in the 2-0 win at Sunderland. William Saliba and Jurriën Timber remain unavailable. Arteta rotated heavily at Portman Road and should revert to his first-choice XI for the trip to the Sussex coast.

Probable lineups for Brighton vs Arsenal

Brighton & Hove Albion expected lineup: Verbruggen, Kadıoğlu, Vušković, Dunk, Boscagli, Groß, Ayari, Gómez, Yalcouyé, De Cuyper, Kostoulas

Arsenal expected lineup: Raya, White, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori, Rice, Bruno Guimarães, Saka, Ødegaard, Eze, Tzolis

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