Brentford vs Chelsea Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: In-form Bees to avoid defeat at home

Brentford are unbeaten in their opening four games of the 2026/27 EPL season. Their uncompromising style will pose issues for Chelsea’s open defence.

Brentford vs Chelsea Betting Predictions

All odds courtesy of bet365 - correct at time of publishing and subject to change

Chelsea’s matches continue to deliver goal fests

Chelsea have been involved in a string of high-scoring games. They won 3-2 at Fulham and 4-3 against Brighton at Stamford Bridge. A 6-3 EFL Cup win over Leeds followed the 2-1 defeat at Arsenal.

Alonso's side have conceded in every match this season. Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers and João Pedro have all scored multiple times at the other end too.

Schade's double at Bournemouth shows Brentford can hurt anyone. The risk is Brentford's meagre 0.50 expected goals in that game. Nevertheless, at an implied probability of just 46.50%, this bet looks like value. Although the Bees have only cleared this line once in four games, Chelsea have done so in three of their four matches.

Brentford vs Chelsea Bet 1: Over 3.5 goals @ 23/20 with bet365

The Bees are a bad match-up for the Blues

Brentford are unbeaten in the Premier League and sit fifth. They opened the campaign with a convincing win over Tottenham. The Gtech has long been a difficult venue for Chelsea. Although they won their first-ever visit to Brentford, they’ve since drawn their last four games here.

Andrews has one of the division's most physical sides in direct contests. Chelsea's defence has not been convincing under Alonso. They shipped three against Brighton and lost 2-1 at Arsenal a fortnight ago.

Taking the Draw No Bet route removes the stalemate from the equation entirely. Brentford are fourth in the table for big chances created (13), and they have the tools to unsettle a Chelsea side still in rebuild mode.

Brentford vs Chelsea Bet 2: Brentford (Draw No Bet) @ 11/10 with bet365

Schade is fast becoming Brentford’s sharpest weapon

Kevin Schade has three goals from just 358 minutes this season. Two of them arrived at Bournemouth last weekend. He posted 10 shots, with five on target in that time. That gives him an average of 2.5 shots per 90 minutes.

That’s the most obvious sign the German is now Brentford's most direct threat. He also scored against Chelsea in a previous meeting at this ground.

Andrews uses him to attack space in behind at speed. He’s completed 75 sprints so far this term, more than any other Brentford player. This will surely be utilised against the Blues, who play a high line. Chelsea are yet to keep a clean sheet in the league. This bet will pay out if Schade scores or creates a goal on one of Brentford’s many swift transitions.

Brentford vs Chelsea Bet 3: Kevin Schade to score or assist @ 5/4 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Brentford 2-2 Chelsea

Brentford 2-2 Chelsea Goalscorers prediction: Brentford: Schade, Thiago - Chelsea: João Pedro, Palmer

Brentford prepare for an exciting west London derby against Xabi Alonso’s Chelsea. The Bees are unbeaten so far in 2026/27 and sit just one point below the Blues.

Keith Andrews’ Brentford side have drawn their last three games after an opening-day thrashing of Tottenham at the Gtech Community Stadium. The Bees are yet to defeat Chelsea on home soil since establishing themselves in the top flight.

Brentford’s solid start has been achieved despite a mounting injury list. Nathan Collins, Josh Dasilva, Sepp van den Berg and Antoni Milambo are all sidelined. Meanwhile, Mathias Jensen faces a late fitness test for Friday. Jannik Schuster has impressed since deputising at centre-half.

One thing is for certain: it has been anything but dull since Xabi Alonso took the helm at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea sit fourth, with seven points from their opening four games.

They have scored 18 goals in all competitions so far this term, but it’s come at a cost defensively. The Blues have shipped 12 goals at the other end. Marco Palestra is out, while Moisés Caicedo, Emmanuel Emegha and Jordan Henderson are doubts.

Probable lineups for Brentford vs Chelsea

Brentford expected lineup: Kelleher, Kayode, Ajer, Schuster, Lewis-Potter, Sangaré, Janelt, Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade, Thiago

Chelsea expected lineup: Martínez, Acheampong, Lacroix, Fofana, Neto, James, Lavia, Hato, Palmer, João Pedro, Rogers

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