Dortmund vs Frankfurt Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Capitalising on a poor run of form

Our betting expert expects the hosts to return to winning ways this weekend and secure second spot in the Bundesliga.

Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Predictions

All odds are courtesy of BOYLE Sports, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Hosts target positive conclusion on home soil

There’s no doubt that the home side have been poor recently, losing three of their last four outings. However, they’re still a very strong outfit at home and have suffered only two league defeats across 16 matches there all season. They’ve won three of the last four matches at the Signal Iduna Park, which is bad news for the visitors.

Frankfurt enter Friday’s game winless across their last three Bundesliga matches. In fact, they’ve managed just one win from their last six league matches. The visitors won only four of their 16 away dates in this competition (25%). This indicates how much they tend to struggle on the road.

The previous two head-to-heads are encouraging for Riera’s men, as they’re unbeaten against BVB. However, the hosts haven’t gone three straight games against Frankfurt without a win since 2010. In fact, Kovac’s charges won each of their last four home head-to-heads, suggesting a triumphant home victory.

Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Tip 1: Borussia Dortmund to win @ 1/2 with BOYLE Sports

The Guinea goal machine

Dortmund have had no less than 16 different scorers in the Bundesliga this season. However, Serhou Guirassy is leagues ahead. The Guinea forward scored 15 goals in the league this term, and is Dortmund’s highest goalscorer for the season. His goals make up 23% of BVB’s current league tally.

Guirassy scored twice across his last three outings, which will encourage him ahead of Friday night’s fixture. He has scored only once against Frankfurt in six matches, but he is the main man for the hosts and the most likely to get onto the scoresheet.

For this reason, Guirassy is worth backing to score any time. Four goals in his last eight matches for Dortmund also suggest he is in decent goalscoring form.

Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Serhou Guirassy @ 13/20 with BOYLE Sports

Expecting a flurry of goals

Dortmund have been scoring freely in the league this term. They’ve netted 65 goals in 32 such matches, the fourth-best return in the division. However, at home, only Bayern Munich have scored more at home. They netted 41 home goals compared to the domestic team’s 38 goals.

Kovac’s men are averaging 2.31 goals per game at the Signal Iduna Park. Meanwhile, the visitors have the third-worst defence in the league, after conceding 60 goals in 32 games. Despite their defensive weaknesses, they’re strong in the final third and have scored 30 goals in 16 away league fixtures.

The visitors have often been involved in goal-fuelled matches, as their average GF and GA on the road this season is 4.06 goals per game. Meanwhile, Dortmund’s average is 3.19, which means this one is destined for a high goal count. It’s worth noting that the reverse fixture ended 3-3, so we expect the goals to flow on Friday.

Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Tip 3: Over 3.5 goals @ 10/11 with BOYLE Sports

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Eintracht Frankfurt Goalscorers prediction: Borussia Dortmund: Serhou Guirassy x2, Maximilian Beier; Eintracht Frankfurt: Jonathan Burkardt

Borussia Dortmund have been accused of taking a relaxed approach to the end of the league campaign. With a top-four spot already confirmed, BVB have been slipping in recent weeks. However, the hosts are 16 points better off than they were at the same stage last season.

Nico Kovac’s charges can secure the silver medal with three points this weekend, with a game to spare. Last week’s 1-0 defeat at Borussia Monchengladbach wasn’t ideal for the Black and Yellows. However, a return to the Signal Iduna Park should provide enough incentive to send their fans off with a victory on Friday night.

Eintracht Frankfurt are on the brink of qualifying for Europe next season. However, as they currently occupy eighth place ahead of the round, they could easily fall out of contention. The visitors are a point behind Freiburg in seventh, which is the final position that secures qualification for next season’s Europa Conference League.

Albert Riera would undoubtedly be happy with that result, as pressure increases regarding his managerial position with the Eagles. Even if he gets Frankfurt back into Europe at the end of the campaign, it’s likely that he won’t be at the helm next season. As a result, three points on Friday night are almost a non-negotiable for the visiting outfit.

Probable lineups for Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Borussia Dortmund expected lineup: Kobel, Reggiani, Anton, Schlotterbeck, Ryerson, Sabitzer, Bellingham, Beier, Brandt, Inacio, Guirassy

Eintracht Frankfurt expected lineup: Zeterrer, Amenda, Skhiri, Koch, Brown, Knauff, Uzun, Larsson, Hojlund, Kalimuendo, Burkardt

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