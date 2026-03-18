Bayern Munich vs Atalanta Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Die Roten supremacy

Our betting expert expects Bayern Munich to add to Atalanta’s woes, despite the fact that they will miss their first-team goalkeepers.

Bayern Munich vs Atalanta Betting Predictions

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Diaz's scoring form to impact the home attack

Luis Diaz has enjoyed an eventful few days, with four goal contributions in three fixtures highlighting his continued brilliance. He first scored and assisted in the 4-1 win over Borussia Monchengladbach, before providing Nicolas Jackson with an assist for Bayern’s fourth against Atalanta.

Most recently, he cancelled out Leverkusen’s lead with a composed equaliser before receiving a red card for simulation later in the game. His strike helped Bayern extend their scoring streak to 38 Bundesliga matches, their longest run since 2022-24. Kompany's side can certainly count on Diaz here.

The Colombian has been outstanding this campaign. He has recorded 21 goals and 17 assists in 37 competitive fixtures, with three goals and two assists coming from seven Champions League appearances.

His numbers demand attention. Diaz’s 25 goal involvements in his first 24 Bundesliga matches rank among the best-ever starts in the German top-flight.

Bayern Munich vs Atalanta Prediction Tip 1: Luis Diaz to score anytime @ 17/20 with bet365

Bayern to progress despite defensive concerns

There is perhaps no team in better form across Europe than Die Roten. With Harry Kane leading the frontline, Kompany has transformed Bayern into a prolific goalscoring side. Their six-goal haul in the first leg isn’t even their highest this season. They beat Wolfsburg 8-1 in January and Auckland City 10-0 in the Club World Cup.

In their last 10 competitive outings, Bayern have netted 31 goals. That is an average of three per game. At the Allianz Arena, they have won four consecutive matches with 14 strikes, with three of those triumphs featuring at least three goals.

Yet defensive vulnerabilities persist, as Bayern are without a clean sheet in five matches. Leverkusen’s opener showed they can concede early. Furthermore, they face Atalanta with a 16-year-old goalkeeper making his competitive senior debut.

Raffaele Palladino’s men displayed courage in their 1-1 draw with Inter at the weekend. Krstovic’s late equaliser rescued a point against the league leaders. That resilience could inspire another spirited performance in Munich.

However, Bayern have plenty of depth. Even with a rookie keeper, their attacking firepower should prove sufficient for them to progress to the quarter-finals.

Bayern Munich vs Atalanta Prediction 2: Bayern to win & BTTS – Yes @ 13/10 with bet365

Prescott's debut adds intrigue

Leverkusen took the lead against Bayern inside the opening 10 minutes, exposing Die Roten’s defensive shortcomings early. Yet the hosts have been prolific from the outset more often than not.

Bayern have scored the third-highest number of goals in the Champions League this term. Coupled with their formidable home form, matching their prowess is a monumental task for Atalanta.

La Dea have failed to score a single first-half goal in five consecutive games across all competitions. The last time they did so was in their 4-1 second-leg victory over Borussia Dortmund in the playoffs.

However, their most recent visit to Germany ended in disappointment. Die Borussen won 2-0 at the Signal Iduna Park before crumbling in Bergamo.

Bayern are a different proposition entirely, but the hosts are expected to hand Prescott his first competitive debut. That offers the visitors some hope, as they will test a teenage keeper in his first senior appearance. Nevertheless, early goals appear likely at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday evening.

Bayern Munich vs Atalanta Prediction 3: Over 2.5 first-half goals @ 13/5 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Bayern Munich 3-2 Atalanta

Bayern Munich 3-2 Atalanta Goalscorers prediction: Bayern Munich: Luis Diaz, Harry Kane, Serge Gnabry; Atalanta: Nikola Krstovic, Gianluca Scamacca

Bayern Munich return to the Allianz Arena following a monumental 6-1 victory against Atalanta in the opening leg. To progress, La Dea must become the first team in European knockout history to overturn a five-goal deficit.

Vincent Kompany’s side were phenomenal in Bergamo. They scored three goals in each half to demolish the Nerazzurri on their own turf. This defeat marked Atalanta’s eighth in nine Champions League knockout games, leaving them with a difficult task in Munich.

Bayern followed that result with a 1-1 draw at Bayer Leverkusen, ending the match with nine men after two red cards in either half. Luis Diaz’s late equaliser, which came before he was sent off, extended the German champions' competitive unbeaten streak to 10 games.

Atalanta are now winless in five competitive fixtures. They played out a 1-1 draw with Serie A leaders Inter Milan at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. Nikola Krstovic’s 82nd-minute strike cancelled out Francesco Esposito’s first-half opener.

The visitors arrive in Munich with little hope of settling the score, though they will note Bayern’s goalkeeper crisis. With all four senior goalkeepers sidelined through injury, 16-year-old Leonard Prescott is the only remaining option.

Given Atalanta’s poor form and the hosts' ability to control outcomes, Die Roten are overwhelming favourites. A quarter-final match with either Real Madrid or Manchester City awaits Mia San Mia.

Probable lineups for Bayern Munich vs Atalanta

Bayern Munich expected lineup: Prescott, Stanisic, Tah, Min-jae, Stanisic, Goretzka, Pavlovic, Diaz, Gnabry, Karl, Jackson

Atalanta expected lineup: Carnesecchi, Kossounou, Hien, Kolasinac, Bernasconi, Ederson, de Roon, Zappacosta, Zalewski, Samardzic, Scamacca

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