Arsenal vs Como Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Back Arsenal to win and Como to score

Cesc Fabregas returns to his former employers on Wednesday night. His Como 1907 side face the Gunners in a pre-season friendly at the Emirates.

Arsenal vs Como Betting Predictions

All odds courtesy of bet365 - correct at time of publishing and subject to change

Over 3.5 goals @ 5/4 with bet365

Arsenal to win and Both teams to score @ 17/10 with bet365

Viktor Gyökeres anytime goalscorer @ 5/4 with bet365

Huge value on four or more goals at the Emirates

Every Arsenal friendly this summer has sailed past this goal line. It’s a similar story for Como, with all but one of their friendlies featuring four or more goals. Four goals were scored in their draw with Paris FC, and five arrived in their win over Famalicao.

Arsenal thrashed Girona 4-1 and lost 3-1 to Real Betis before Sunday's 3-2 Emirates Cup defeat to Borussia Dortmund. That’s 14 goals across three matches, with none producing fewer than four.

The defending is the reason: Arteta called the display against Betis "below the standard". There was further comical defending against Dortmund. It doesn’t help that Arteta is without Saliba and Timber, two stalwarts of Arsenal’s title-winning backline last season.

Arsenal vs Como Bet 1: Over 3.5 goals @ 5/4 with bet365

Gunners to win, minus the clean sheet

Back-to-back pre-season defeats mean the champions badly want to respond before Cardiff. This is a friendly where Arteta gets his reinforcements back.

Arteta works with a full squad from Monday, as the World Cup winners and England contingent return. They will bring serious quality to a front line already featuring the impressive Tzolis, Dowman and Nwaneri.

Arsenal should have too much. Yet, they've conceded in all three friendlies. Fàbregas sends out technically brave sides, comfortably building through pressure. We can back a home win, with Como netting at a modest probability of only 34.84%.

Arsenal vs Como Bet 2: Arsenal to win and Both teams to score @ 17/10 with bet365

Gyökeres to notch his second pre-season goal

The Swede is off the mark. He converted from the spot on 69 minutes against Borussia Dortmund. The goal arrived after a frustrating afternoon that included hitting the bar and firing a free-kick over.

The chances are clearly there, and he has led the line in every pre-season fixture. That’s why another start seems highly possible, with Arteta likely to ease his returning internationals in gradually.

Como could lack sharpness after nearly two weeks without a competitive match. That should give Gyökeres opportunities to build momentum ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.

Arsenal vs Como Bet 3: Viktor Gyökeres anytime goalscorer @ 5/4 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Como

Goalscorers prediction: Arsenal: Saka, Gyokeres, Nwaneri - Como: Douvikas

Arsenal bring their pre-season campaign to a close against Como at the Emirates on Wednesday. A familiar face returns with the visitors. Cesc Fàbregas, who made 303 appearances for the Gunners, is now the Serie A side's head coach.

Mikel Arteta's side opened the summer with a 4-1 win at Girona, but they have since lost twice. The Gunners went down 3-1 to Real Betis in Dublin and 3-2 to Borussia Dortmund on Sunday.

Defending has been a concern, with William Saliba resting a back problem and Jurrien Timber still weeks away. Arteta works with a full squad from Monday as his World Cup contingent returns four days before the Community Shield.

Como arrive off the best domestic season in their modern history. They finished fourth in Serie A to secure Champions League football for the first time.

Their summer has been quieter: a 3-1 win over Al-Ula and a 1-1 draw with Villarreal at their own Como Cup. That was followed by a 3-2 victory against Famalicão. Udinese away follows on 22 August.

Probable lineups for Arsenal vs Como

Arsenal expected lineup: Kepa, Mosquera, White, Gabriel, Calafiori, Lewis-Skelly, Ødegaard, Havertz, Dowman, Gyökeres, Tzolis

Como 1907 expected lineup: Butez, Van der Brempt, Valle, Ramon, Kempf, Perrone, Caqueret, Kuhn, Paz, Rodriguez, Douvikas

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