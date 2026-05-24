AC Milan vs Cagliari Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Rossoneri race to victory

Our expert expects AC Milan to end their Serie A season by beating Cagliari. They should clinch one of the two remaining Champions League spots.

AC Milan vs Cagliari Betting Predictions

All odds courtesy of talkSPORT BET - correct at time of publishing and subject to change

San Siro to witness goals

AC Milan endured a poor six-match run with just one win. Then they travelled to Genoa in need of a victory to boost their chances of securing a Champions League spot. They scored two second-half goals to claim maximum points. Also, they struck twice past Atalanta in a 3-2 defeat.

Across 37 league games, 16 have gone over the 2.5 total goals mark for Milan, including their last two matches. For Cagliari, 18 games have gone beyond the mark.

The visitors have seen three of their last five games cross 2.5, including their 2-1 win over Torino. With Michel Adopo and Sebastian Esposito leading the line, Cagliari can unsettle the home defence.

Milan are one win away from sealing Champions League football. A loss could send them to the Europa League. They will be hungry for goals, as will Cagliari, who have nothing to play for but pride at the San Siro.

AC Milan vs Cagliari Prediction 1: Over 2.5 total goals @ 4/6 with talkSPORT BET

Both teams likely to concede

Both teams have found the back of the net in Milan’s last two games. However, none of the five before that saw goals at both ends. Milan have also scored in seven of their last 10 matches at the San Siro.

The hosts were brilliant defensively in the first half of the season, but they have been porous in recent months. Cagliari have averaged 0.90 goals per away game in 17 trips this term.

Both sides have found the net in their last six meetings across all competitions. The only exception was Milan’s 1-0 away win at Cagliari in the reverse fixture earlier this year.

Cagliari have netted exactly once in each of their last four competitive visits to the San Siro. They are expected to extend that streak to five matches against a Milan side that have struggled for clean sheets in recent weeks.

AC Milan vs Cagliari Prediction 2: Both teams to score - Yes @ 23/20 with talkSPORT BET

Nkunku in brilliant form

Christopher Nkunku has had a quiet first season in Italy. He has scored eight and assisted three in 34 appearances for Milan.

However, the centre-forward is now excelling in back-to-back games. He squandered two excellent opportunities in the second half against Atalanta at the San Siro before winning and converting a stoppage-time penalty. That was Milan’s second consolation in the 3-2 loss.

He won another penalty against Genoa last time out and later converted it to score in back-to-back games. Nkunku could now score in three consecutive matches for the Rossoneri for the first time.

The 28-year-old is brimming with confidence. Cagliari are the perfect opponents for him to extend his scoring streak. Expect the Frenchman to make a difference on home turf.

AC Milan vs Cagliari Prediction 3: Christopher Nkunku to score anytime @ 13/10 with talkSPORT BET

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: AC Milan 2-1 Cagliari

AC Milan 2-1 Cagliari Goalscorers prediction: AC Milan: Christopher Nkunku, Christian Pulisic; Cagliari: Michel Adopo

By their own standards, AC Milan have struggled in the second half of the Serie A season. Since beating derby rivals and Scudetto winners Inter Milan 1-0, the Rossoneri have won only three of their last nine league games.

They ended a three‑match winless run with a 2-1 victory at Genoa last time out at Stadio Luigi Ferraris. Milan can still finish second, but they could also drop to sixth if they lose here and other results go against them.

Cagliari, in contrast, have narrowly avoided relegation. The Isolani sit in 16th position with 40 points after beating Torino 2-1 last week. Fabio Pisacane’s side overturned a one-goal deficit with two first-half strikes.

That win was their first in three games and only their 10th overall this Serie A season. The highest Cagliari can finish is the 13th position, which would require overtaking Parma and other results to fall their way.

Milan have a Champions League spot on the line. A draw does not guarantee entry into Europe’s premier club competition – only a win will satisfy Massimiliano Allegri and co. They should be able to treat the San Siro to a final-day victory.

Probable lineups for AC Milan vs Cagliari

AC Milan expected lineup: Maignan, Pavlovic, Gabbia, Tomori, Bartesaghi, Rabiot, Modric, Saelemaekers, Nkunku, Pulisic, Leao

Cagliari expected lineup: Caprile, Obert, Dossena, Mina, Ze Pedro, Folorunsho, Deiola, Gaetano, Palestra, Adopo, Esposito

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