AC Milan vs Benfica Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Eagles to emerge unscathed

AC Milan are unbeaten in 4 Serie A games, while Marco Silva’s Benfica visit the San Siro unbeaten in 6 Primeira Liga games. 2 in-form teams collide.

AC Milan vs Benfica Betting Predictions

All odds courtesy of bet365 - correct at time of publishing and subject to change

Silva’s men arrive with all the momentum

Benfica arrive on a seven-match winning run across all competitions. They have five wins and a draw from six Primeira Liga games. Milan have been held to frustrating draws in their last two Serie A fixtures.

Juventus equalised in stoppage time before Lazio led 2-0 in Rome. Amorim's side needed late turnarounds and lacked control in recent matches.

Benfica travel with genuine confidence under Marco Silva. The obvious counter argument is history, with Milan unbeaten against the Portuguese side in six competitive meetings. Nevertheless, we believe there’s less than a 45% chance of Milan winning, which the Double Chance market currently suggests.

AC Milan vs Benfica Bet 1: Draw/Benfica (Double Chance) @ 4/5 with bet365

Neither side looks likely to play for a point

The visitors arrive in Milan, having scored 21 goals in six Primeira Liga matches. That’s an average of 3.5 goals per game. Meanwhile, the Rossoneri have scored twice in three of their opening four Serie A matches this term.

Both teams have scored in 80% of Milan’s last ten competitive matches. The recent 2-2 draw with Lazio underlined just how open Ruben Amorim’s side can be.

The league phase structure makes three points much more valuable than a draw, especially in the first game week. Backing both sides to score and 3+ goals at a 50% implied probability is the value bet from our AC Milan vs Benfica predictions.

AC Milan vs Benfica Bet 2: Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals @ 1/1 with bet365

Pavlidis to carry this Benfica side in the final third

Benfica’s Vangelis Pavlidis is the focal point of Silva’s side. With eight Primeira Liga goals to his name in six games, the Greek is in brilliant form. He scored twice in their 3-1 win over Gil Vicente on Sunday.

Pavlidis leads the line as the lone striker in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Rafa Silva, Andreas Schjelderup and Gianluca Prestianni providing support behind him. His form has seen Colombian forward Jhon Duran remain on the bench for the time being.

With Milan conceding in three of their last four competitive outings, Pavlidis has a good chance to score either in the air or on the deck. His scoring record in the last two Champions League campaigns has been solid, having scored two in 10 last term and seven in 12 in 2024/25. We can back him to score at a modest 40% implied probability here.

AC Milan vs Benfica Bet 3: Vangelis Pavlidis anytime goalscorer @ 6/4 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: AC Milan 2-2 Benfica

Goalscorers prediction: AC Milan: Ramos, Pulisic - Benfica: Pavlidis, Prestianni

AC Milan host Benfica at the San Siro on Wednesday. It’s the first round of matches in the 2026/27 Europa League league phase. Both clubs will have to settle for Europe’s second-tier continental competition, having missed out on Champions League action.

Rubén Amorim's side are unbeaten in four Serie A games. Wins over Torino and Venezia were followed by draws with Juventus and Lazio. Milan finished fifth in Serie A last season, so the Rossoneri remain a work in progress.

Diego Moreira came off the bench at the Stadio Olimpico to score twice and rescue a point in a 2-2 draw against Lazio. Amorim has a fully fit squad to choose from, with Matteo Gabbia back available. He will have a decision to make over whether 41-year-old midfielder Luka Modric is fit to play two games in a week.

Benfica have won seven straight matches in all competitions. Marco Silva's team have recorded five wins and a draw from six league games. They finished third in Portugal last term, but seem like genuine title contenders this year.

Vangelis Pavlidis scored twice in Sunday's 3-1 win over Gil Vicente. Right-back Alexander Bah is their only confirmed absentee, with Fredrik Aursnes or Daniel Banjaqui set to deputise.

Probable lineups for AC Milan vs Benfica

AC Milan expected lineup: Maignan, Gila, Gabbia, Pavlović, Chukwueze, Musah, Rabiot, Moreira, Pulisic, Cissè, Ramos

Benfica expected lineup: Soares, Banjaqui, Araújo, Lenglet, Dahl, Barreiro, Palhinha, Rafa Silva, Prestianni, Schjelderup, Pavlidis

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