Spurs vs Newcastle Offer: Get £30 Free Bets for Lilywhites vs Magpies

How to claim Bet365’s Tottenham vs Newcastle offer

Visit Bet365 and register a new account. Make a qualifying deposit of at least £5 and claim the welcome offer within 30 days of registering. Deposit £10 or more to qualify for the maximum £30 in Bet Credits. Place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit, capped at £10. Each qualifying bet must contain at least one selection at odds of 1/5 (1.20) or greater. Allow the qualifying bets to settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion. Bet365 will award Bet Credits worth 300% of the qualifying deposit, up to £30. Select Use Bet Credits in the bet slip when placing a free bet. Bet Credits expire seven days after being added, and stakes are not included in any returns. No bonus code is required.

Tottenham vs Newcastle preview

Tottenham could hardly have been given a more intriguing opportunity to recover from their nightmare opening weekend than a home game against Newcastle.

Roberto De Zerbi's heavily rebuilt Spurs side were beaten 3-0 by Brentford, conceding twice inside the opening 33 minutes before Michael Kayode added a third shortly after half-time. Tottenham were comfortably second best, although teenager Mikey Moore provided some encouragement by forcing Caoimhín Kelleher into two saves.

De Zerbi could now make changes. Micky van de Ven and Pedro Porro are expected to return to contention, while Dominic Solanke offers another option in attack. New signing Sávio could also provide much-needed width after Spurs struggled to create against Brentford. James Maddison, however, is expected to miss out through injury.

There is also an immediate subplot surrounding Sandro Tonali. The Italian joined Tottenham from Newcastle this summer and could now face his former club following a difficult Spurs debut.

Newcastle arrive in better spirits after drawing 2-2 with Liverpool at St James' Park. Anthony Elanga opened the scoring before substitute Joe Willock made an immediate impact by finding the net shortly after his introduction. That performance could put Willock in contention for a starting place against Spurs.

Recent history also favours the Magpies. Newcastle are unbeaten across the last five competitive meetings between the clubs, winning four, including a 2-1 victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in February.

Tottenham have home advantage, but their opening-weekend performance leaves plenty for De Zerbi to address. Newcastle's recent record in this fixture and encouraging start against Liverpool suggest another competitive meeting could await in North London.

Bet365’s £30 Tottenham vs Newcastle offer - key details

Bet365 Offer Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets Bonus Amount Up to £30 in Bet Credits Min Qualifying Odds 1/5 (1.20) Terms and Conditions New customers only. Deposit £5 or more and claim within 30 days of registration. Receive 300% of your qualifying deposit in Bet Credits, up to £30. Qualifying bets must equal the qualifying deposit, capped at £10, and settle within 30 days. Bet Credits expire after seven days. Payment method, bet type and eligibility restrictions apply. 18+. Full T&Cs apply.

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