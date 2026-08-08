PSG vs Manchester United Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Backing the bookies’ favourite

PSG vs Manchester United Betting Predictions

Odds courtesy of bet365, correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

1x2 & Total - Manchester United & Over 2.5 goals @ 9/10 with bet365

1x2 & BTTS - Manchester United & Yes @ 7/5 with bet365

First half 1x2 - Paris Saint-Germain @ 17/5 with bet365

Regular starters to deliver

Having already played three club friendlies, there’s no doubt that Manchester United are fitter for this clash. With this fixture forming part of their final preparations before the new campaign, more first-team players should be involved from the start. After winning two in a row, the Red Devils will be keen to capitalise on PSG’s rotated team.

The fact that the Parisians were humbled 3-0 by Segunda Division side Mallorca in midweek speaks volumes about their current level. Several crucial players are still on an extended break, although some of them have resumed training. Enrique could field a mixed team from the start, but his men could struggle towards the end.

United won two of the last three head-to-heads. Both fixtures came in the Champions League. Furthermore, both of those victories arrived on foreign soil, so they should have no fear in facing the European Champions in Sweden. It’s also worth mentioning that each of the last three meetings produced more than two goals on the day.

Looking at their pre-season campaigns collectively, only one of four matches ended with fewer than three goals. As a result, we expect there to be goals in this one, especially with more regular players returning to the scene.

PSG vs Manchester United Betting Tip 1: 1x2 & Total - Manchester United & Over 2.5 goals @ 9/10 with bet365

Hope for goals on both sides

Carrick’s men managed one clean sheet from three in pre-season. Meanwhile, PSG conceded three times to a team in the Spanish second tier. There are enough signs to suggest that the Red Devils can exploit PSG's weaknesses and find success in attack. Bryan Mbeumo scored a brace last time out, so his confidence should be high heading into this game.

Kvaratskhelia is the main man for the Parisians. He is likely to pose a threat. With players like Nuno Mendes, Vitinha, and Joao Neves back in the fold for this fixture, PSG should cause United’s defence some problems. Additionally, United's league-high 71% of matches finished with both teams scoring last term, offering more hope for PSG.

Each of the last three meetings between the clubs saw both teams grab at least one goal. The losing side in those fixtures could only manage one goal on the day. As a result, we expect the same to happen on Saturday afternoon.

PSG vs Manchester United Betting Tip 2: 1x2 & BTTS - Manchester United & Yes @ 7/5 with bet365

PSG are used to half-time leads

It is surprising to see PSG priced as underdogs by the bookmakers. Yet, we can’t ignore the fact that they are the best team in Europe at the moment. While they’re still missing star players, PSG shouldn’t be written off completely.

Enrique's side could make a strong start and head into the interval with the lead. Two of United’s recent three matches saw them head into the dressing room with a 1-0 deficit. In their previous outing against Atletico Madrid, Carrick’s charges conceded as early as the fifth minute.

PSG should show more in this match than they did against Mallorca. Considering it’s their final pre-season fixture before their competitive campaigns begin, Enrique will be eager to see a reaction from his men. Furthermore, 47% of PSG’s Ligue 1 matches last term saw them go into half-time without a lead, the lowest across the whole division.

PSG vs Manchester United Betting Tip 3: First half 1x2 - Paris Saint-Germain @ 17/5 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: PSG 1-3 Manchester United

Goalscorers prediction: PSG: Kvicha Kvaratskhelia - Manchester United: Amad Diallo, Bryan Mbeumo, Bruno Fernandes

After a disappointing start to pre-season, Manchester United seem to be up and running again. The Red Devils lost their first outing to Wrexham 1-0, but they bounced back with a convincing 5-0 drubbing of Rosenborg. United then edged past Atletico Madrid, beating the La Liga side 2-1.

Michael Carrick has now had more of his first-team players return to training, so they should be stronger for this upcoming clash with Paris Saint-Germain. The United boss is sure to give his crucial players some minutes here, while PSG are still probably two weeks behind in preparations. Luis Enrique’s men have only had one friendly fixture to warm up for the season so far.

This clash with the Premier League side will be the second and final friendly match. PSG take on Aston Villa in the UEFA Super Cup and Lens in the French Super Cup next week. After their 3-0 shock defeat at the hands of Mallorca on Wednesday night, PSG’s superiority in this fixture is questionable.

Probable lineups for PSG vs Manchester United

PSG expected lineup: Safonov, Boly, Zabarnyi, Koukaba, Lucea, Mayulu, Beraldo, Fernandez, Mbaye, Kvaratskhelia, Bourdin

Manchester United expected lineup: Lammens, Dalot, Yoro, Heaven, Shaw, Santos, Mount, Fernandes, Amad, Dorgu, Mbeumo

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