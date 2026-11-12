Udinese’s crisis makes them a value bet for Serie A relegation

Udinese have been ever-present in Serie A since 1995/96, but a collapse in form has left them bottom of the table at the November break.

2026/27 Udinese betting markets Odds To be relegated (Serie A) 11/10 To finish bottom (Serie A) 5/1

All odds courtesy of SkyBet - correct at time of publishing and subject to change

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Are Udinese in trouble?

Udinese supporters have plenty of reasons to be concerned right now. The 2-1 defeat away at newly promoted Venezia was a hammer blow heading into the international break. They are bottom of the Serie A table with just five points from their opening 11 games.

It all started so promisingly. An opening weekend draw with Como was followed by an away win at Monza. However, the Friulani then picked up just one point from their following seven matches.

This dismal form proved to be the undoing of boss Kosta Runjaić. He had plenty of credit in the bank, having led Udinese to 12th and 10th place finishes in his last two seasons.

His replacement is Paolo Zanetti, the former Venezia, Empoli and Verona boss. There was no sign of an immediate new manager bounce as he lost his first game in charge.

The comparison with last season is stark. Udinese have 10 points fewer than they had after 11 matchdays in 2025/26. They have scored the same number of goals (12), but they have conceded 8 more, 25 compared with 17.

Eternal optimists will point to the fact that Udinese have been in this position before. In 2023/24, they staved off relegation to Serie B on the final day, winning 1-0 at Frosinone. They eventually finished 15th.

However, even that team amassed 10 points from its first 11 games - twice as many as now. They also went through three managers that season: Andrea Sottil, Gabriele Cioffi and Fabio Cannavaro.

The instability at the club is an obvious warning sign, but it also gives bettors an opening in the Serie A relegation market.

Why Udinese are the value in the relegation market

As it stands, Udinese are the fifth favourites to be relegated from Serie A this season. The market has moved sharply in the last few weeks.

In August, they were viewed as a mid-table side too good to go down. Fast forward to early autumn, and the bookmakers believe they could struggle until the very end of the campaign. This could mean a first return to the second tier of Italian football for more than three decades.

The underlying data is ominous too. They have the third-lowest xG in the division and rank 17th for big chance creation (21).

At the other end, only Sassuolo have surpassed Udinese’s tally of 25 goals conceded. Their xG against (24.3) is the worst in the division. They’ve kept just one clean sheet in 11 Serie A matches this term.

Only four teams have scored fewer goals than Udinese. All four of them are at a shorter price in the Serie A relegation market.

Lecce and Udinese are the only genuine relegation candidates sitting at a similar price. Lecce have already defeated Udinese 3-0 this season. They also beat 18th-placed Monza in a potential six-pointer. This alone could be enough to keep them ahead of the relegation zone.

Udinese’s fixture schedule does them fewer favours either. After the November international break, they face in-form Bologna, followed by Fiorentina and Juventus. A winless month would leave Zanetti’s side even further adrift heading into the festive season.

All three clubs relegated last season had more points than Udinese after 11 matchdays: Verona had six, Pisa nine and Cremonese 14. Backing Udinese to go down looks like a value play.

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