Final Day Premier League Accumulator

Many teams can relax with nothing left to play for, while some clubs in the relegation battle and race for Europe need to chase victories.

Premier League Final Day Markets Odds Crystal Palace vs Arsenal - Over 2.5 goals & BTTS 20/21 Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth - Over 2.5 goals & BTTS 4/5 West Ham vs Leeds - Over 2.5 Goals 4/6 Liverpool vs Brentford - Over 2.5 goals & BTTS 8/11

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

Arsenal were spared the tension of a final-day decider, as Man City’s midweek draw confirmed the Gunners as the Premier League champions. That means there’s no longer anything riding on this match. Mikel Arteta’s side can afford to ease off, while Crystal Palace’s priority will be the upcoming Conference League final.

The visitors also have the Champions League showdown with PSG to look forward to. With final places potentially up for grabs, there will be players on both sides eager to make an impression.

That could contribute to a more open game than this otherwise might have been. The match is likely to be played out in front of a party atmosphere from both sets of fans. If there’s a day when mistakes might creep into Arsenal’s otherwise solid defence, it’s probably this one.

Given the unique circumstances that surround this game, backing plenty of attacking action may be the way to go. Over 2.5 goals and both teams to score seems good with an implied probability of 50%.

Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth

Another club that is no longer competing for anything is Nottingham Forest. With the pressure of their relegation battle over, the Tricky Trees were involved in a wide-open affair last time out.

They had to face 29 attempts, while also allowing 4.57 xG and seven big chances against Man Utd. They also recorded four big chances and 1.89 xG in an entertaining 3-2 defeat at Old Trafford.

This fixture could follow a similar pattern. With Premier League safety guaranteed, Vitor Pereira’s team have no reason not to target victory at home. They can count on one of the in-form attacking players in the Premier League in the shape of Morgan Gibbs-White.

Bournemouth still have a chance of qualifying for the Champions League. Sixth would be enough if Liverpool win and Aston Villa lose. However, if the Reds falter, they may be able to move into fifth with a big win at the City Ground.

That would require a significant goal difference swing. Andoni Iraola isn’t afraid to take risks, and backing goals in this game could be the smart play.

West Ham vs Leeds

In contrast to the relaxed mood at Selhurst Park and the City Ground, it’ll be much more tense at the London Stadium. West Ham have lost their last three matches, but they still have hope in their relegation battle. They need to beat Leeds on the final day and hope that Tottenham lose at home to Everton.

With a draw of no use to Nuno’s team, they should play more intensely, and West Ham will go for this. They’ll also be conscious of how an early goal or two could pile the pressure on Spurs.

Four of West Ham’s previous six home games have produced at least three goals. That includes a 2-2 draw against Leeds in a dramatic FA Cup tie. 4.78 xG were created in normal time, while all of the last five meetings have seen both teams score.

The Yorkshire side will believe that a cavalier approach from their opponents will create counterattacking opportunities on Sunday. Daniel Farke’s men have scored in six consecutive Premier League games.

If they net first in this one, a West Ham onslaught and more chances at both ends should follow. Over 2.5 goals seems like a winning bet.

Liverpool vs Brentford

Brentford have enjoyed an exceptional first season under Keith Andrews. They could still round it off by clinching a place in Europe. However, they start the day outside the European positions and will likely need a win at Anfield to stand a chance.

That should help create an open encounter. There’ll be pressure on Liverpool’s players to attack and conclude a poor season with three points. It’s the final Reds game for Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson, and they’ll want to finish on the right note.

This is another fixture where backing over 2.5 goals and both teams to score makes sense. That has been a winning bet in four of the previous five Liverpool matches. Despite their overall struggles, Arne Slot’s team have scored three or more goals on seven occasions at home in 2026.

Brentford will take confidence from a 3-2 win in the reverse fixture back in October. They created 2.76 xG and seven big chances in that game. The Bees will firmly believe they can score at least once at Anfield.

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