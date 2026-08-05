Mallorca vs PSG Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Hosts face a tough test against PSG

Mallorca vs PSG Betting Predictions

PSG handicap - PSG to win with a -1.5 handicap @ 11/10 with Sky Bet

Both teams to score & no draw - Yes @ 11/10 with Sky Bet

Overs/unders - Over 3.5 goals @ 1/1 with Sky Bet

Fringe players to make their mark

Mallorca have their hands full taking on the champions of Europe. Although this is a friendly, it’s difficult to ignore the fact that the Spanish side were recently relegated to the nation’s second tier. The Pirates will struggle against a team of PSG’s stature.

While Garcia has made an impressive start to life as Mallorca’s head coach, overcoming the PSG juggernaut may prove a task too far. There’s no recorded history between the clubs, but the gulf in quality is likely to push the Parisians over the line.

Enrique will also be keen for his squad players to take their chances during pre-season. With some player movements still expected during the transfer window, those squad players will be eager to impress. PSG’s 74 Ligue 1 goals in 34 matches show what they’re capable of.

The Ligue 1 champions won 71% of their league matches last term. That shows Mallorca need to do a lot to overcome them on Wednesday.

Mallorca vs PSG Betting Tip 1: PSG handicap - PSG to win with a -1.5 handicap at odds of 11/10 with Sky Bet

Mallorca can still get some joy

PSG’s goalscoring numbers in their domestic league are enough to strike fear into any defence. Their overall xG per 90 last season was 1.99, while their total xG was 67.78. With that overperformance on the goals front, we expect the Ligue 1 champions to flex their attacking muscles in Spain.

On that note, Mallorca’s xGA (expected goals against) in La Liga last term was 61.41 overall. Only Elche recorded a higher xGA with 63.07, which clearly outlines the areas that Garcia must address. Holding back the European champions here will be difficult, but Mallorca will back themselves to score at least once.

Under Garcia, the Pirates have scored seven goals in their recent two matches, although they shipped two against Al Ittihad. Both teams scored in their most recent outing, while Mallorca also saw BTTS land in 63% of their La Liga fixtures last season. Only three teams produced more BTTS results last term, which is why we’re leaning towards goals for both sides.

Mallorca vs PSG Betting Tip 2: Both teams to score & no draw - Yes at odds of 11/10 with Sky Bet

Goals to flow in Spain

The goal count in this one could rise quickly. PSG’s squad will be noticeably different from the one that ran out winners in Budapest back in May. While they could be vulnerable in certain areas, we can’t ignore their overall quality.

With Khvicha Kvaratskhelia likely to be the key man for them from the off here, PSG could capitalise and score a few goals. The Rouge et Bleu scored at least two goals in 59% of their Ligue 1 fixtures last term, the joint-highest in the division.

Meanwhile, the hosts conceded at least twice in half of their league games last season. It’s worth noting that both of Mallorca’s friendlies featured at least three goals. As a result, we could see the scoreboard tick over three on Wednesday night.

Mallorca vs PSG Betting Tip 3: Overs/unders - Over 3.5 goals at 1/1 with Sky Bet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Mallorca 1-3 PSG

Goalscorers prediction: Mallorca: Pablo Torre - PSG: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia x2, Ibrahim Mbaye

Mallorca endured a poor La Liga season last term, finishing the campaign in 18th place. As a result, the Pirates are now preparing for a season in the Spanish Segunda Division. They will also begin a new era under Luis Garcia, who took over as head coach at the start of July.

The Spanish side have already played two pre-season matches, with both ending in victory for Mallorca. That will encourage Garcia and his troops as they prepare to host Paris Saint-Germain at the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix on Wednesday night. A positive result here will go a long way for the hosts, despite the match being a friendly.

PSG return to action for the first time since their Champions League triumph in Budapest back in May. Luis Enrique’s men went back-to-back, registering their first two European titles, and he will be eager for more of the same this season. With this being their first pre-season match, this PSG team may look different from what we’ve been accustomed to.

Several players are yet to return to training and have been given an extended break because of their involvement in the World Cup. Nonetheless, Enrique expects high standards from his side in Spain. He could set the tone for their upcoming friendly clash with Manchester United by winning on Wednesday night.

Probable lineups for Mallorca vs PSG

Mallorca expected lineup: Tenas, Morey, Soumahoro, Valjent, Lato, Sanchez, Roca, Virgili, Torre, Prats, Darder

PSG expected lineup: Safonov, Zague, Beraldo, Zabarnyi, Pacho, Zaire-Emery, Neves, Mayulu, Mbaye, Ndjantou, Kvaratskhelia

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