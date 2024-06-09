Best Football Betting Sites: Top UK Football Bookmakers Ranked - June 2024

Our sportsbook expert takes you through the best football betting sites to use when betting on football online in the UK in 2024.

Best Football Betting Sites UK - June 2024

Betano Bet £10 Get £10 in Free Bets New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+ New Customers Only. Opt in and bet £10 (odds 2.00+) within 3 days of sign up. No cash-out. Get a £10 Free Bet (odds 2.0+), which expires in 5 days. Cards and Apple Pay payments only. Full T&Cs Apply. GambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly Full T&Cs

talkSPORT BET Get up to £40 in Football Free Bets New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+ New customers only. Opt in & bet via mobile up to £40 (min. £20) on any football market at odds of 2.00+, in 7 days. Get up to £40 in free bets on selected markets. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card payments & Apple Pay only. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Betfred £50 IN FREE BETS, WHEN YOU BET £10 New Customers Only Claim Offer New customers only. Register with SUMMER50 between 31/05/24 – 14/07/24. First bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get 3 x £10 in Sports Free Bets & 2 x £10 in Acca Free Bets within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

bet365 Bet £10 Get £30 in Bet Credits New Customers Only Claim Offer Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required. The bonus code 365GOAL can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.



Sky Bet £30 IN FREE BETS WHEN YOU PLACE ANY BET New Customers Only Claim Offer NEW CUSTOMERS ONLY. FIRST SINGLE & E/W BET ONLY. 5P MINIMUM STAKE. ODDS OF 1/1 OR GREATER. 3 X £10 BET TOKENS. FREE BET STAKES NOT INCLUDED IN RETURNS. FREE BETS EXCLUDE VIRTUALS. FREE BETS ARE NON WITHDRAWABLE. FREE BETS EXPIRE AFTER 30 DAYS. ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS AND FURTHER T&CS APPLY. 18+. GambleAware.org



BoyleSports Bet £10 Get £25 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. £35 in FREE Bets (FB) as £25 in sports bets & a £10 casino bonus (CB). Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. FB applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. FB 7-day expiry. 1 FB offer per customer, household & IP address only. Account & Payment restrictions. 14 days to accept £10 CB, then active for 3 days. CB 5x wagering & max redeemable £100. Game restrictions apply. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. 30 days to qualify. T&Cs Apply

Unibet Money Back as A Bonus up to £40 if your first bet loses + £10 Casino bonus New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+. GambleAware.org. New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply.

BetVictor Bet £10 on football Get £40 in Free Bets New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10 on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly Full T&Cs

10bet 100% up to £50 New Customers Only Claim Offer New bettors; Code 10BETSPORTS; Wager deposit & bonus 8x; Max qualifying bet stake=initial bonus; Valid 60 days; Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply; T&C apply; 18+

BetMGM Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets New Customers Only Claim Offer New cust only. 3 days to claim & 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 Horse racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 Football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply.

Tote Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + 50 Free Spins New Customers Only Claim Offer New customers online only. Only valid with code B10G30PLUS50FS on registration. £10 min stake (if EW then min £10 Win + £10 Place). Receive £20 Tote Credit, £10 Free Bet and 50 Free Spins on selected game within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. 7-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the bet-slip. Valid up to 7 days after registration. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org. Full T&Cs

SpreadEx Bet £10 Get £40 New Customers Only Claim Offer Join and place a £10 fixed odds bet at odds of 1/2 or greater. Once the bet is settled, get a £10 free fixed odds bet plus a £5 free Total Goals football spread bet and a £5 racing Winning Favourites spread bet. The second £10 free fixed odds bet, £5 free Total Goals football spread bet, and £5 racing Winning Favourites spread bet will be credited 24 hours later. Free bets expire in 28 days if unused. Promotions available to 18+ aged individuals. New customers only. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org



Paddy Power GET £20 IN FREE BETS WHEN YOU PLACE A £5 BET New Customers Only Claim Offer New Customer offer YSKARZ. Place a min £5 bet on the sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and get £20 in free bets. Free bet rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via Debit Cards & Apple Pay will qualify for this offer. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly Paddy's Rewards Club: Get a £10 free bet when you place 5x bets of £10+. T&Cs apply.

Parimatch Bet £10 Get £40 - 3 Days New Customers Only Claim Offer New Customers Only. Opt in and bet £10 on football (odds 2.00+) within 3 days. No cash-out. Get 3x£10 Free Bets for set markets and a £10 Slot Bonus for Big Bass Splash, 30x wagering, to withdraw max £250. Rewards expire in 10 days. Selected payment methods only. TC's Apply. GambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly Full T&Cs

Coral Get A £20 Free Bet When You Bet £5 On Football New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+ New UK+IRE Customers. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 1x £20 free bet. Free bet available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets valid for 7 days, stake not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply



Ladbrokes £20 In Free Bets Ker-ching When You Bet £5 On Football New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+ New UK+IRE Customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 4x £5 free bets. Free bets available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets valid for 7 days, stake not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply.



BetUK Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets New Customers Only Claim Offer T&Cs apply. New cust only. Deposit & Place a Bet within 7 days, and settle a £10 minimum bet at odds of 4/5 (1.8) or greater, to be credited with 3x £10 Free Bets: 1 x £10 Horse Racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder and 1 x £10 Football. 7 day expiry. Stake not returned. 18+ GambleAware.org.

Luckster Bet £10 Get a £10 Free Bet New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+. UK&IE New customers only. Min. deposit £10. One Free bet token will be awarded once you have made your first deposit and have bet £10 with min odds of 1/1 (2.00) or higher. This bet must be settled within 14 days of bet placement to qualify for the welcome free bet offer. The Free bet can only be used on a coupon with total odds of (4/5)or higher. System bets such as a Trixie, Yankee, “Lucky” Bet etc will not be eligible. T&Cs apply.



Betfair GET £40 IN FREE BET MULTIPLES When you place £10 bet on Sportsbook New Customers Only Claim Offer Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min EVS (2.0), get £40 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport. Rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via cards or Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.

LiveScore Bet Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets New Customers Only Claim Offer *New members. Sportsbook only. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Full T&Cs apply. Bet Responsibly. GambleAware.org. 18+



Virgin Bet Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets New Customers Only Claim Offer *New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of each-way bets only. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. each-way & multiple bets), stakes not returned. Full T&Cs apply. Bet Responsibly. GambleAware.org. 18+



William Hill Bet £10 Get £40 (Mobile Only) New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 18.10.2022. 4x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad



William Hill Bet £10 Get £30 (Desktop Only) New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 18.10.2022. £30 bonus. New customers only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad Full T&Cs



Betway £30 Matched Free Bet if your first Acca loses + 100 Free Spins on Gold Blitz New Customers Only Claim Offer New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Free Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on free spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ GambleAware.org . Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.

Mr. Play Bet £10 Get £15 New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit: £10, max £15 bonus, valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at a min. odds of 1/1 (2.00) or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets no eligible.



CopyBet Bet £10 Get £50 New Customers Only Claim Offer Full T&Cs apply. New UK customers only. The qualifying bet should be a single bet, start at £10, and have 1.9 or greater odds. 5 Free bets include: 1 x £10 Free bet on horse racing, 1 x £10 Free bet on football, 2 x 10 Free bet in-play, 1 x £10 Free bet Acca. 7 day expiry. Max payout – £500. 18+. GambleAware.org

SBK Get £10 Get £30 in Free Bets New Customers Only Claim Offer New UK customers only. Min £10 first deposit using Debit Card. Place a bet of £10 at min odds of 1.5 to get £30 in Free Bets. For new Ireland and Malta customers only. Place a bet of €10 at min odds of 1.5 to get €40 in Free Bets. Free bets are credited upon settlement of qualifying bets. Distribution of Free Bets may vary depending on territory. 18+. GambleAware.org. Full T&Cs apply. #ad

Rhinobet Bet £25 Get a £10 Free Bet New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+. New customers only. min. odds Evs. Customers must residents of the UK/IE. Sign Up using the promo code b25g10fb and make a minimum deposit of £25. Place a minimum £25 bet on any selection with minimum odds of evens (2.0) and receive a £10 free bet upon bet settlement. To qualify you must bet a minimum £25 in the promotional period and within 24 hours of Sign Up. Free bet credits will be subject to an expiry period of 7 days from date of issue. Rhino’s Terms & Conditions apply to this promotion. Full T&Cs



Zetbet Bet £10 Get a £10 Free Bet New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit: £10, max £10 bonus, valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets no eligible.



Bzeebet Bet £10 Get £10 Free bet New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+. New Customers Only. Max one £10 Free Bet. Qualifying bets at Odds of 1/1(2.00) or greater. Paid as Bonus Token with Min 4/5(180) Odds Req. Skrill, Neteller & Paypal not eligible. GambleAware.org. T&Cs Apply. Full T&Cs

Matchbook £20 Welcome Bonus New Customers Only Claim Offer The user must enter Bonus Code ‘MB20’ during registration Minimum Odds of 1.8 for first bet to qualify. Losses will be refunded on first bet only, as a free bet - up to £20. Users cannot back and lay the same selection on the first bet. Qualifying bets open to Exchange, Matchbook Zero & Multiples Only open to users who deposit via debit card. New Customers Only. 18+. Be Gamble Aware. Full T&Cs

kwiff Bet £10 Get a £30 Surprise Bet New Customers Only Claim Offer New customers & 18+ only. Min. deposit of £10. Qualifying real money bet of £10. Min odds greater than or equal to 1.5 required. E/W bets excluded. Offer awarded immediately but could be issued the next working day in exceptional circumstances such as technical fault. Additional T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.



NetBet Bet £5 on a Bet Builder Get £10 Free Bet New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+. MIN ODDS 3/1 (4.00), MIN 3 SELECTIONS. FREE BET VALID FOR 7 DAYS. CUSTOMERS WILL QUALIFY FOR THE FREE BET ONCE THEIR FIRST £5 QUALIFYING BET BUILDER ON SPORTS HAS BEEN PLACED AND THEN SETTLED ON THE ACCOUNT. T&C APPLY. GambleAware.org Full T&Cs



Planet Sport Bet Bet £20 Get £10 in Free Bets New Customers Only Claim Offer Applies to new UK/IE customers who sign up via approved partner sites with promo code bet20get10. Place a minimum £20 cash bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and receive a £10 Free Bet 18+ GambleAware.org . Full T&Cs apply



Fafabet Exclusive: £70 Free Bet + £20 Casino Bonus New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+. New customers only. A "Qualifying Bet" is a first settled real money single or multiple bet of £10.00 or more placed at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater. If you place a £10 bet you'll receive a £5 free bet + £5 Casino Bonus up to 24 hours after your qualifying bet has been settled. If you place a £100 or More bet you'll receive your £20 free bet +£10 Casino Bonus up to 24 hours after your qualifying bet has been settled. If your Sportsbook account losses at the end of the first day (the day ends at 23:59), you'll get back 50% of the losses as a Free Bet up to £70 + £20 Casino Bonus. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org Full T&Cs



The Pools Weekly Acca Offer - Get £10 to use on Accas when you place 2x £10 Accas Monday to Sunday New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+, UK only. Place a minimum 2x £10 pre-match 4 leg acca cash bet where odds accumulate to 3.0 (2/1) or more and get a £10 bonus funds to use on multiples (3 or more selection, min odds per selection 1.5 (1/2)). Cashed Out, Asian Handicaps, Draw no Bet wagers or bets with void legs do not qualify for this promotion. Free Bet credited every Monday by 12pm. Maximum 1 free bet per customer per week available from this promotion. Full T&C's apply. GambleAware.org

LuckLand Bet £15 Get £10 New Customers Only Claim Offer NEW CUSTOMERS ONLY. MAX ONE £10 FREE BETS. QUALIFYING BETS MUST BE PLACED AT ODDS OF 1/1 OR GREATER. PAID AS BONUS TOKEN WITH MIN 4/5 ODDS REQ. SKRILL, NETELLER & PAYPAL NOT ELIGIBLE T&CS APPLY. 18+ Full T&Cs

DragonBet Bet £15 Get £5 New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+. New customers UK/IE only. Place a minimum £15 bet on any selection with minimum odds of evens (2.0) and receive a £5 free bet within 24 hours of bet settlement. To qualify you must make a minimum deposit of £15 and bet a minimum £15 in the promotional period and within 24 hours of Sign Up. Terms & Conditions apply to this promotion. GambleAware.org Full T&Cs Full T&Cs



AK Bets Winning Boost on Your First Bet New Customers Only Claim Offer Applies to new UK/IRE customers who sign up with promo code AKACCA100. Place your first bet as a multiple (minimum 3 selections) and AK Bets will boost the profit gained on that initial bet by 25% in the form of a Free Bet up to a value of £100. 18+ | GambleAware.org



Star Sports Get 50% Back as a Free Bet - Up to £25 Free Bet + 25 Free Spins New Customers Only Claim Offer *New UK/IE customers only. Sign up and place your first sports bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and if it loses, get a free bet equivalent to 50% of your first bet stake (min £10), to a maximum value of £25, plus 25 free spins on Gold Horsey Winner. Full T&Cs apply. 18+ | GambleAware.org Full T&Cs



bwin £20 Backup bet if your first bet loses New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+ | New UK players only | Min deposit req. £10 | Certain deposit methods excluded | Place 1 sport bet (3+ selections) | Excl Horse Racing | Min stake £10 | Max stake £20 | Min Odds 2/1 (3.0) | Max FreeBet £20 for football only | FreeBet valid for 7 days | FreeBet stake not returned | T&Cs apply Full T&Cs



Midnite BET £10 GET £20 + 50 FREE SPINS New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+ New UK customers. Bet £10 on accas with 4+ legs, min odds 3/1 (4.0). Get 4x £5 Free Bets and 50 Free Spins, valid for 7 days on selected bets and games only. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org Full T&Cs



Top 10 Football Betting Sites Ranked - June 2024

bet365

bet365 are one of the best betting sites in the UK right now, with their football offerings being some of the best around because of this.

They offer a huge range of markets from across the globe, with players able to bet on all the major and minor European leagues as well as a range of leagues from South America, North America, Africa and Asia.

Their player props markets are also mighty impressive, allowing players to bet on everything from shots to tackles and passes and player offsides.

The team and game markets are of a similar ilk where bettors can choose between match or team cards and corners as well as free and goal kicks and throw-ins.

Bringing their player the widest selection of football promotions as well further sets bet365 up, with acca boosts, insurance for substitutions and money back offers all available.

bet365 also provides live streaming for many football tournaments but sadly does not have the rights for the Premier or Champions League.

They do provide excellent live updates for these matches, and players can watch most other European football with them.

Pros Cons Range of Player Props No Premier League streaming Flexibility of Game Props Strong Football Offers

Get your bet365 bonus code

Sky Bet

Sky Bet are one of the most experienced bookmakers in the UK, thus seeing them appear on our list of the best football betting site shouldn't come as a surprise.

Their game and player prop markets are very strong across the board, giving players access to everything from shots and corners to tackles and offsides, as well as team-specific corners and cards.

They offer matches from across the world so players can always find exactly what they are looking for, with their ‘RequestABet’ feature letting players get specialised odds or markets for bets not previously offered by Sky Bet.

In combination with this, they also provide some excellent price boosts, giving some of the best odds on select markets for loads of different football matches

Their live streaming is also excellent, allowing players to watch a wide array of football with a minimal bet of just £1.

Their football promotions sadly aren't the best and are a touch limited, especially in comparison to the other football betting sites, however this doesn't take away from the overall quality of their sportsbook.

Pros Cons Strong odds and range of markets Limited football promotions Impressive live streaming options Great sign up offer

Get your Sky Bet New Customer Offer

Boylesports

Boylesports are no slouch when it comes to football with an excellent range of options centered around football on offer, with BoyleSports allowing users to bet on matches from across the world.

Their player props are also handy, permitting bets on a variety of shots and goals markets, with the opportunity to specialise these also available.

Price boosts feature prominently, giving punters access to some of the best odds around, with these available for most of the big football leagues.

They also offer players one of the most detailed stats packages around that can be used to reliably inform users when placing bets.

Their promotions prove to be strong as well, giving players acca boosts and insurance, as well as some special football bet builder options.

They struggle slightly in some areas, missing out on the newer markets such as passes, tackles and such but do provide a great set of match bets including corners, cards and team shots.

They also lack streaming capabilities for most of the major footballing leagues but do offer live updates via their in-game stats window.

Pros Cons Strong Sign Up Offer Limited sports betting selections Specialised Shots/Goals Markets Minimal Live Streaming Options Great Football Promotions

Get your BoyleSports sign-up offer

Unibet

Unibet are another excellent option among football betting sites, bringing players matches from all around the world including all the top European leagues and competitions.

They offer a great selection of game and team props that allowing users to bet on everything from shots, tackles and offsides in the match or for each side.

Their player markets, whilst good, are only limited to shots and shots on target and are missing the tackles, fouls or pass options that many others provide.

The stats they offer pre-game are excellent, giving bettors a comprehensive overview of all the key match information that can then be used to inform their bets.

Unibet also gives players access to some handy promotions that can be used to provide acca and bet building odds boosts.

They sadly do not offer any football live streaming options right now, but do provide live updates within each match window.

Pros Cons Great team and match markets No football live streaming Price and odds boost promotions Limited player betting markets Strong stats and data package

Get your Unibet sign-up offer

Paddy Power

Paddy Power allow players to bet on a seriously impressive range of leagues, meaning that bettors need not worry about not being able to find a particular match or competition.

They also offer what is comfortably the largest set of individual player betting options, with shots, passes and tackles just some of the markets offered, with variations such as 'shots in each half' also offered.

This is something that we have not found anywhere else, and only serves to elevate Paddy Powers football betting offerings.

Outside of all of this their promotions only serve to enhance what sets them apart, with ‘Super Sub’, 'Substitute' and 'Acca Insurance' offers all suiting these play prop markets perfectly.

Paddy Power have found their niche and hit it perfectly, offering what is the best range of single player betting options, which are all the rage in football betting right now.

Pros Cons Strong Sign Up Offer Limited Live Streams Excellent Player Prop Promotions

Get your Paddy Power sign-up offer

Betano

Despite only launching at the start of May, Betano have already impressed bettors with their range of football markets that they offer for leagues across the world.

Most new sites provide limited betting services whilst trying to establish themselves, but this has not been the case with Betano, and their football markets are a landmark example of this.

Odds and prices remain entirely competitive across all leagues and competitions, on which very few are missing.

Accumulators and bet builders are easy and simple to create, with a wide range of options able on offer for you to include in your bets.

They offer both new and current users a range of free bet offers to claim, with these ranging from completely free bets to bet and get offers.

Pros Cons Great football odds No live streaming capabilities Huge range of markets

Get your Betano sign up offer

Betfred

Betfred are one of the biggest sports betting sites in the UK and it should come as no surprise that their football markets are some of the best around.

Players can bet on one of the widest ranges of football matches from across the world, including all the major competitions like the Premier League, Champions League, La Liga, Bundesliga and Serie A to name a few.

Their in-game football odds are impressive, giving players options to bet on almost every occurrence in a match from results to goals, corners and cards.

They also provide the coveted player props options, allowing punters to bet on player shots and shots on target, with these being some of the most popular markets in the UK when it comes to betting on football.

They also provide some excellent football promotions, such as Double Delight and Hattrick Heaven, with this being one of the more unique offers amongst UK bookies.

Betfred provides live commentary and frequent stats and odds updates for most of their football games, but players cannot stream any football on their site or app.

Sadly, Betfred does not have the range of markets that other bookmakers have, missing out on some of the newer player markets such as passes and fouls, alongside some inflexibility in the game lines, only offering single markets for corners and cards, where others offer all possible lines.

Pros Cons Valuable sign up offer No streaming for football Range of football leagues Small range of player markets Great football promotions Inflexibility of game props

Get your Betfred promo code

William Hill

William Hill are one of the UK’s most popular bookmakers thanks in part to wide ranging football betting options.

With nearly every match from across the globe and some of the widest in game selections players are spoilt for choice with William Hill. Players can access all of the regular markets like results, goals and booking as well as some key player props like shots on target.

Team bets are also available for shots, corners, cards and much, much more. Their player betting markets are missing some of the newer passes, tackles and offside options.

However, they provide unique player vs player markets, where users can bet on who will have the most shots in a match and such.

Their football promotions are second to none, giving players access to odds boosts, acca insurance, free bets and even some free to play games. William Hill sadly has a limited footballing live streaming service with few games able to be shown on their football betting site and app

Pros Cons Great sign up offer Missing some player markets Unique player vs player odds Limited live streaming options Great football promotions

Get your William Hill sign-up offer

BetVictor

BetVictor’s sports betting sites provide bettors with a great selection of football betting offerings.

Their football markets provide a breadth of selections that many other bookmakers would struggle to match providing all the usual markets, but also a wide range of player and team markets including shots, passes, tackles and offsides.

This alongside their match selections giving both corners and card odds, football punters are spoilt for choice when betting with BetVictor.

They also offer a unique ‘Player Doubles’ market where bettors can choose two players to score and assist each other and such.

Their football promotions are decent, giving players random free bet rewards between £1 and £25 once a week, and can prove a touch inconsistent, whilst live streaming is not offered either.

Pros Cons Strong sports betting markets Inconsistent football promotions Unique football betting options No live streaming options Good sign up offer

Get your BetVictor sign-up offer

Ladbrokes

Ladbrokes are one of the most commonly used sports betting sites in the UK and as such possess excellent football betting markets.

Their football betting options give players the opportunity to bet on a myriad of markets, with regular selections like results, goals and over/under all offered in abundance.

Beyond this they possess some of the most popular bet building markets such as player props, with these including the likes of shots, shots on target.

These are offered alongside their team and match odds for markets such as corners, cards and shots.

However it must be said that Ladbrokes are lacking in some of the newer sports betting markets such as player passes, offside and tackles.

Their promotions are also excellent giving players access to free to play games, acca insurance and even free bets centred around some of football's biggest events.

Outside of this, they provide limited football streaming, so be sure to check if they have the game available to be watched.

Pros Cons Great sign up bonus Limited player betting markets Useful football promotions Handful of football streams Competitive odds and markets

Get your Ladbrokes sign-up offer

More of the Best Football Betting Sites

Parimatch

Parimatch are truly one of the best football betting sites out there, with. their betting options proving. tobe phenomenal, allowing players to bet on one of the widest ranges of odds and selections around.

All the usual markets are represented but their player and team props give users the opportunity to bet on shots, passes, tackles, assists and much much more.

Each coming with some extremely competitive odds. They also provide some handy odds boosts for the biggest matches giving players some immense potential value on some of the most popular games.

Their sports betting promotions are useful, if slightly limited, in the fact there is only one and it applies to football accas, this gives players winnings boosts corresponding to the number of legs included.

Pros Cons Strong range of markets No live streaming capabilities Competitive odds Limited football promotions Great odds boosts

Get your Parimatch welcome offer

Bet UK

Bet UK are one of the newer football betting sites out there but still provides an excellent offering for all football bettors.

Their football odds allow players to bet on a wide range of teams and match markets on everything from shots and corners to offside and cards, all with competitive odds.

Player markets are slightly lacking, however, only allowing users to bet on their shots stats instead of the wider range of stats bets that many other bookmakers provide.

Bet UK’s data package on the other hand is very strong, providing users with an impressive range of key information, that can then be utilised to inform any bets with them.

Sadly their promotions again aren’t the best, only providing a minimal odds boost and only for games Manchester City play in, and an acca club that can return some free bets once a week.

They also have no football live streaming options but do provide live updates within each in game football menu.

Pros Cons Great team and match markets No football live streaming Competitive odds Small selection of football promotions Strong stats and data package Missing some player markets

Get your BetUK sign up offer

Mr. Play

Mr Play has some modest football offerings bringing matches from all over the world, offering all of the usual markets including some of the game props such as corner and card betting options, all with extremely competitive odds.

They are sadly missing a large number of the player props including the extremely popular shots on target markets, however users can still bet on players to score and be carded for a whole range of games.

Mr Play also has unique promotions that take the form of tournaments, where bettors can win points and move up the leaderboards by winning bets. This type of bonus is only offered by Mr Play and can return users with free bets and even cash.

They sadly do not have any live streaming capabilities for football either.

Pros Cons Competitive odds Limited player markets Unique football promotions No football live streaming

Get your Mr. Play bonus code

kwiff

kwiff are making a name for themselves in the sports betting industry through their ‘Supercharged’ promotions where they boost the odds or available cash out afforded to players to astronomical levels.

kwiff’s football markets are impressive in terms of their extremely competitive odds but are limited in their breadth. They provide all of the regular football odds but do not provide any player prop bets.

None of the core and very popular player shots passes or even booking odds are available. This is in tandem with them not providing any live streaming on their sports.

Their football promotions however are extremely strong giving players the aforementioned ‘Supercharged’ opportunities and even an acca insurance offer.

Pros Cons ‘Supercharged Odds’ Promotions Limited football betting options Competitive odds No live streaming

Get your kwiff welcome offer

SpreadEx

SpreadEx is an entirely unique football betting site due to their exchange-style sports betting. This is where players are essentially betting against each other instead of the bookmaker which can lead to some incredibly good odds and market breadths.

Their football offerings include matches from all over the world and some impressive in game markets. All of the usual selections are available like results, booking, corners and more.

However, they are missing the popular player betting options, for things like shots, passes and more. As well as the breadth of promotions that other bookmakers possess, their only one applies to ‘first goalscorer’ bets returning free bets if this player scores last.

The key factor here is that market breadth and options are determined by the popularity of the clash. As it is an exchanged based betting site, pitting players against each other, instead of the house.

If a match is lacking and fans do not want to bet on it, then the options for players will be extremely limited. This is the small problem with betting exchanges, especially when it comes to football, as not every clash is popular.

Pros Cons Great Odds Limited football promotions Great sign up offer

Get your SpreadEx sign up offer

Coral

Coral provides users with a wealth of in-game selections letting players bet on everything from results and goalscorers to booking and corners for teams and players. As well as having the very popular player shots on target market.

Coral are however missing some of the newer player prop markets including the passes, tackles and offsides odds that other major bookmakers now provide.

Their football promotions also give players some options with their football betting, with a fun free to play game where users can test their football knowledge, as well as free bets rewarded when betting certain amounts of football throughout the week.

They sadly are unable to stream any football via their app or sports betting site right now.

Pros Cons Strong sign up offer Limited player betting markets Great football promotions No live streaming options Competitive odds

Get your Coral sign up offer

Virgin Bet

Virgin Bet are newer to the bookmaking scene but still provides their users with some excellent football markets.

Their football betting options provide players with all of the regular odds and prices for results, goalscorers and more but are lacking in many areas. There are none of the popular player props available to bet on with shots, tackles and passes all missing.

As well as many of the team betting markets, but they do have bookings and corners at least. However, Virgin Bet does provide some excellent odds boosts giving some impressive prices on many different games and matches.

Their football promotions are also useful allowing players to win free bets and cash in a free to play fantasy-style match as well as earning free bets off their regular football betting. They also sadly have no live streaming capabilities for football.

Pros Cons Great price boosts Limited football betting options Useful football promotions No football live streaming

Get your Virgin Bet Bonus Code

LiveScore Bet

LiveScore Bet offers all of the usual odds and prices that bettors can expect for football, from results to bookings and goalscorers, users can find some very competitive odds for these selections.

LiveScore Bet are however missing out on many of the more popular odds, for things like player and team props such as shots, passes, tackles and more. As well as not possessing any live streaming for football.

They do on the other hand provide some excellent odds boosts giving players some impressive potential value, with these enhanced prices often surpassing many of the other football betting sites.

Their promotions are nothing to be sniffed at either, with a good free to play game that can return cash or free bets, alongside some timely free bets centred around some of football's biggest events.

Pros Cons Enhanced odds Limited football betting options Strong football promotions No football live streaming

Get your LiveScore Bet Bonus Code

Luckster

Luckster are one of the more niche football betting sites in the UK but their football offerings are still very strong.

Their football betting markets provide players with a range of betting options from results to goal scorers as well as booking and corner bets. Football punters can access this for all the major football games around the world with some very competitive odds.

They do struggle slightly as they don't possess some of the very popular player statistics bets. Things like shots on target, passes and tackles which many players now prefer for their bet builders.

They also don't have any football live streaming options but do possess an excellent stats package that players can use to infer how the game is going when live.

Their football betting promotions are good but not as widespread as many other bookmakers allowing users to claim a handy acca boost to give players extra winnings on their accumulators.

Pros Cons Strong football betting promotions Limited player betting markets Competitive odds No football live streaming

Get your Luckster Welcome Offer

10bet

10bet is one of those betting sites that provides players with access to loads of different sports betting markets from the world over and with their sign up offer giving players £50 bonus as a deposit match, users will have plenty of funds to play with.

Their football markets are characterised by having simply some of the best and most competitive odds out there. Particularly for the results selections their odds often surpass many of the other football betting sites.

Their in game football selections give players odds for loads of different in match occurrences including corners, cards, goals and much more. As well as offering some entirely unique markets for goals and minute cast bets, that help to set them apart.

They do struggle however as they do not provide some of the most popular football betting sites in the form of player shots and stats bets. They do have any single-player markets bar goalscorers and this can be a touch inconvenient.

Their football promotions give players the opportunity to win £5000 in cash or claim free bets for loads of football matches which is handy. 10bet also sadly possesses no live streaming options right now, and as such users cannot watch the football with them.

Pros Cons Great football odds Limited player betting options Wide range of markets No live streaming capabilities Unique sports betting markets

Get your 10bet sign up offer

What makes a top football betting site?

The best football betting site is made up of many different things but the main core behind them is the breadth of their markets.

The best football betting sites should provide a wealth of betting options, including player and game props like the shots on target, passes, fouls and bookings, with these giving users far more flexibility in what they decide to bet on.

This also applies to the lines that players are able to bet on, if betting sites only offer one such over/under option for certain markets it removes a lot of user choice, therefore a range is handy.

Promotions are another key factor, as these provide extra value or opportunities for players to take advantage of when betting on football.

The best sites out there will have lots of different football promotions all designed around insurance or boosting your potential winnings.

Getting help with any of the potential questions or queries you may have when it comes to football betting is key to what makes a good betting site.

Players want speedy and quick aid with any and all problems they may be having, and if a betting site doesn’t provide a certain level of customer support this can be difficult.

All of these factors contribute to what makes a football betting site excellent, but the crux of the matter is that players want control over their bets and the best offers around.

Best Football Betting Tips & Strategies

Do your Research: There are loads of different football statistics sites out there that players can use to inform themselves when placing their bets. It's also important to keepkeeping an eye on starting 11s and potential injuries.

Shop the Odds: Using the research they have done players can look for good value odds, especially if you think something is likely to happen that the bookmakers may have overlooked. Be these cards or corners there are always some overpriced odds for players to find.

Evaluate Form: The situation a team may be in can contribute heavily to the outcome of a match. Whether they be on a five-game losing streak, or in desperate need of a win to avoid relegation, all can contribute to the potential outcome of a match and in turn bets.

Use Promotions: Promotions can often give bettors an edge, helping their wagers land early or give them some money back after a losing bet.

Best Football Betting Sites FAQs

What are the best football betting sites?

There are loads of different bookmakers out there that provide football betting, with some of the most popular being bet365, Sky Bet and Paddy Power.

The best football betting site is normally characterised by having a wide range of markets to allow players freedom in their bets and the ability to bet on anything that can occur in a match.

Competitive odds are also important to bettors, as the bookmakers named above possess all of these things.

What is the best football betting market?

There are many different football betting markets out there, thus it can be difficult to know which is best. Selections like results, over/under and both teams to score are often the most popular markets.

Newer markets are now becoming popular as well including player shots on target, passes and tackles, and these are good to bet on as they cover in-match occurrences instead of just bets based on the result.

However, for the most part, the best football bets vary by bettor as each player has their preferences as to what they want to bet on.

Which football betting site has the best odds?

Bookmakers like bet365, Sky Bet and Paddy Power have some particularly competitive odds, as well as a great selection of markets for users to bet on.

However in terms of the best odds 10bet usually has some of the most competitive prices when it comes to top UK football bookmakers.