Tom Fuller

Tom is a Content Manager for Goal UK's betting section, assisting in the creation of the betting content that is offered by Goal UK. Tom has been an avid sports bettor for many years now and has been able to combine his passions into this role and is dedicated to providing his readers with the best football content around. Tom offers a wealth of personal betting experience due to his time running a betting syndicate at University, although these syndicate days are now behind him. In his spare time, Tom can often be found following his beloved Everton around the country.