Crystal Palace vs Man City Offer: Get £30 Free Bets for Selhurst Park clash

How to claim Bet365's Crystal Palace vs Man City offer

Visit Bet365 using the promotional link and register a new account. Make a qualifying deposit of at least £5 within 30 days of registering. Claim the Open Account Offer within the same 30-day period. Bet365 awards 300% of your qualifying deposit in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £30. To release the Bet Credits, place qualifying bets equal to the value of your deposit, capped at £10. Qualifying bets must contain at least one selection at minimum odds of 1/5 (1.20). All qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Once the requirements are completed, up to £30 in Bet Credits will be released into your account.

Crystal Palace vs Man City preview

Manchester City head to Selhurst Park looking to build on their dramatic 2-1 opening-weekend victory over Bournemouth, but Friday's game carries rather more history than a routine early-season Premier League fixture.

Palace famously beat City 1-0 in the 2025 FA Cup final, with Eberechi Eze scoring the winner and Dean Henderson saving Omar Marmoush's penalty. Their league record in this fixture is less encouraging, however. The Eagles have not beaten City at Selhurst Park in the Premier League since April 2015.

There will also be considerable attention on Marc Guéhi. The former Palace captain returns to South London following his move to City and an extraordinary competitive debut under Enzo Maresca. Used as a holding midfielder against Bournemouth, Guéhi completed 56 of 59 passes and scored City's 83rd-minute equaliser.

Rayan Cherki then supplied his second assist as City completed their comeback. Jeremy Doku remains unavailable until September, while Anderson could make his debut.

Palace are attempting to respond after beginning Pierre Sage's reign with a 2-0 defeat at Everton. This will be the former Lens manager's first competitive game at Selhurst Park, although defender Chadi Riad is an injury concern after picking up a problem in that opening defeat.

Adam Wharton's future also remains a subplot, with Palace informing Manchester City that the midfielder is not for sale.

Maresca has yet to beat Palace as a manager, drawing all three of his previous meetings with the Eagles while in charge of Chelsea. City are expected to start as favourites, but Palace's Wembley victory remains recent evidence of their ability to frustrate them.

With over 2.5 goals recorded in six of the clubs' last seven competitive meetings, and City entering the fixture without a clean sheet in seven matches, another straightforward evening for the visitors is far from guaranteed.

Bet365's £30 Crystal Palace vs Man City offer - key details

Bet365 Offer Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets Bonus Amount Up to £30 in Bet Credits Min Qualifying Odds 1/5 (1.20) Terms and Conditions New customers only. Deposit £5 or more and claim within 30 days. Receive 300% of your qualifying deposit up to £30 in Bet Credits after completing the qualifying betting requirements. Bet Credits expire after seven days. Payment method and bet restrictions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

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