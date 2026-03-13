Betfred
Top 5 Cheltenham Gold Cup Offers Ranked
bet365
bet365 ranks among the strongest sportsbooks for Cheltenham Festival’s final day, which includes seven races. Bet boosts are available on numerous horses, as has been the case throughout the festival, while Best Odds Guaranteed and Position Payout are available on every race today.
Position Payout is a feature where users receive greater returns the higher their horse finishes. Unlike each-way betting, which requires users to place two equal stakes, Position Payout wagers can be made with one stake.
The sportsbook has an estimated monthly user base of 2.5 million in the UK, and many bettors may have already taken advantage of the award-winning platform’s sign-up offer.
However, those who are new to the platform can earn £30 in free bets when they place a £10 qualifying wager with minimum odds of 1/5 (1.20).
Free bets are credited to bettors’ accounts shortly after their qualifying wager has settled, meaning users who redeem the offer on the day can spend tokens on the last races of the Cheltenham Festival, along with this weekend’s Premier League and Six Nations action, and next week’s Champions League Last 16 second leg matches.
Sky Bet
Sky Bet’s 4.6-star-rated mobile app, along with its user-friendly desktop equivalent, is a great platform for newcomers ahead of the final day of the Cheltenham Festival.
Those unwilling to stake £10 qualifying wagers, as is required with several of Sky Bet’s industry competitors, will love the sportsbook’s sign-up offer.
New bettors can secure £30 in free bets by placing a £0.05 wager. There are few, if any, sign-up offers that feature such a large stake-to-bonus ratio.
The platform’s promotions aren’t just designed for new users. Bettors can secure a £2 free bet for the final day of the Cheltenham Festival by clicking ‘Opt In’ on the sportsbook’s promotions page.
In addition, Sky Bet are paying Extra Places on several – but not all – of the final day’s races. Extra Places helps bettors secure returns on each-way wagers when their horse finishes one or two places below the usual place range, such as the top four or five.
Betfred
Both new and existing customers can secure final-day free bets with Betfred, which consistently ranks among the most reputable UK sportsbooks.
Bettors who have not previously placed a bet with Betfred can secure £40 in free bets by placing a £10 qualifying wager with minimum odds of 1/1 (2.00). £20 of the £40 free bets must be spent on accumulator markets, but the entirety is eligible for the Cheltenham Festival.
Newcomers and existing users can secure a £10 free bet by placing a £10 wager on the day’s opening race, the 13:20 Triumph Hurdle. New users cannot place one £10 wager and expect to redeem both promotions simultaneously; each offer requires a separate £10 qualifying bet.
The free bets secured from the £10 Triumph Hurdle offer must be spent on one of the seven Cheltenham Festival races today.
Many of the day’s races include Free Bet If 2nd and Extra Places promotions.
BOYLE Sports
BOYLE Sports is a reputable Irish sportsbook that’s been trading since 1982, and is among the most lucrative platforms to use on the Cheltenham Festival’s final day.
New bettors can secure £40 in free bets when they place a qualifying wager of £10 with minimum odds of 1/1 (2.00). Free bets expire after seven days and can be used on sporting events beyond the Cheltenham Festival’s final day.
It’s agonising when bettors back a horse that looks set to win, only for another competitor to overtake them in the dying seconds. Fortunately, BOYLE Sports returns stakes of up to £10 as a free bet when backed horses finish second during the 13:20 Triumph Hurdle.
While free bets cannot be withdrawn as cash, the offer provides bettors with another chance to back a winner later in the day.
Super Extra Place and Multiply Your Odds, a feature that makes landing Lucky 15, 31, and 53 wagers easier, is available on selected races throughout the day.
William Hill
During last year’s Cheltenham Festival, William Hill offered more top prices than any other bookmaker, according to OddsChecker. The reputable UK sportsbook has served bettors equally effectively this year, remaining a potentially lucrative platform to use on the festival’s final day.
New bettors can secure William Hill’s £40 sign-up offer after placing a £10 bet with minimum odds of ½ (1.50). Excluding Sky Bet’s low-deposit offer, William Hill’s sign-up offer is among the most advantageous on the market, combining a high free bet return and low qualifying odds.
However, as with rival offers, free bets expire seven days after being applied to a bettor’s account.
Non-Runner, Extra Places, Price Boosts, and Money Back promotions are available on each race during the festival's final day, while stakes of up to £10 are returned as a free bet when a backed horse finishes in second position.
William Hill partners with Racing Post to add insightful context to betting markets, guiding users to make strategic decisions throughout the final day.
How to claim your Cheltenham Gold Cup Free Bets
- Claiming most free bet offers is quick and simple, with a similar sign-up process across sportsbooks. Follow these steps to access your free bets in just a few minutes:
- Review the sign-up offers and promotions, then click the link to your chosen sportsbook.
- Hit the Register button and create a username and password.
- Enter your personal details: full name, date of birth, email, phone number, security question, and home address.
- Complete the account setup.
- Deposit £10 (or a smaller amount with Sky Bet).
- Place a qualifying wager: usually £10 (or as little as £0.05 with Sky Bet) on any sports market at minimum odds of 1/1 (2.0). For bet365, qualifying bets can be placed on markets with odds from 1/5 (1.20).
- Once your qualifying wager is settled, you’ll receive free bets ranging from £30 to £40, depending on the sportsbook.
Cheltenham Gold Cup Day Preview
It’s Gold Cup Day as the Cheltenham Festival reaches its crescendo. The first three days of the festival have been filled with surprises, as attention turns to the 16:00 Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Steeple Chase.
The Grade 1 National Hunt race is the festival’s most prestigious event, attracting up to 2 million unique television viewers annually.
Willie Mullins has trained two horses to a combined four Gold Cup wins, and the Irishman’s Gaelic Warrior is this year’s favourite.
Gaelic Warrior has won six of its 12 previous chase runs, only failing to finish inside the top three on a solitary occasion.
The 8-year-old will have strong competition from Nicky Henderson’s Jango Baie, a French horse with a 50% win rate across its six chase runs. Jango Baie is one of many, including The Jukebox Man, Inothewayurthinkin, and Haiti Couleurs, who will challenge Gaelic Warrior.
Six additional races will be contested today, starting with the 13:20, The JCB Triumph Hurdle. Proactif enters the race as the favourite.
The William Hill County Handicap Hurdle follows that event at 14:00, with Karbau and Murcia leading the betting markets.
Panic Attack will attempt to keep its cool, entering the 14:40 The Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Steeple Chase among the favourites. The Dan Skelton-trained horse will have to beat off competition from Spindleberry and Dinoblue.
The Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle is the day’s final race before the Gold Cup. Mullins’ Doctor Steinberg is priced as the race’s favourite by several sportsbooks.
At 16:40, Wonderwall will attempt to beat It's On The Line and Panda Boy to win the Princess Royal Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Steeple Chase.
The festival concludes with The Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle, which Kel Histoire enters as the favourite.