Betfred’s Goal Builder+ Offer: Complete Offer Breakdown - May 2026

Betfred’s Goal Builder+ Offer – How to Get Involved

Go to Betfred and sign up or log into your account Find the FA Cup Final Goal Builder+ promotion and click “Play Here” Make your five predictions (first scorer, body part, goal area, pitch area, minute) Submit your selections before kick-off Edit your picks anytime before the match starts if needed Watch the match and see how your predictions perform Log back in after the game to check your results Win Free Bets for 2+ correct predictions or a share of up to £50,000 if you get all five right

Betfred’s Goal Builder+ Offer: Key Terms and Conditions

Betfred’s Goal Builder+ offer is available for this weekend’s FA Cup final between Chelsea and Manchester City.

The free-to-play game tasks users with predicting which player will score the game’s opening goal, which body part they’ll use to score, the area of the goal that the ball will cross the line, the area of the pitch that they’ll score from, and the minute in which the goal is scored.

Users who predict all five outcomes correctly will be entitled to a share of £50,000, depending on how many other users also make a perfect Goal Builder+.

Backing five outcomes correctly, some of which are fairly specific, may seem unrealistic – but that shouldn’t deter a bettor’s interest.

Users who make four correct selections earn a £10 free bet, three correct answers unlock a £5 free bet, while two correct predictions earn bettors a £1 free bet.

To qualify, selections must be made prior to kick-off, and goals scored in extra-time or from the penalty spot do not count towards the offer.

Any free bets won from Betfred’s Goal Builder+ must be used within seven days.

Betfred’s Goal Builder+ Offer - How does it work?

Here’s an example of a Goal Builder+ selection that would secure a free bet:

Category Prediction Outcome First Goalscorer Erling Haaland Erling Haaland Goal Method Head or Other Right Leg Pitch Selection 3 3 Goal Selection Top Right Bottom Right Minute 25th Minute 36th Minute

The user has made two correct predictions, meaning they’ll receive a £1 free bet, which expires within seven days of being applied to their account.

Notably, Erling Haaland doesn’t need to be the first goalscorer for the exemplar user to win a free bet. If they backed Omar Marmoush, but he scored in the 25th minute, from pitch selection three, and with his head, they’d be entitled to a free bet of £5.

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