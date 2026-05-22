Betfred’s Beat Fred Offer: Complete Promotion Breakdown - May 2026

Betfred’s Beat Fred Offer - How to Get Involved

Log in to your Betfred account - if you don't have an account sign-up for one and claim the Betfred welcome offer Go to the “Beat Fred” weekly quiz. Answer all 6 Yes/No football questions. Submit before the first match kick-off. Wait for results after the game week ends. Prizes: 6 correct = share £10,000 cash; 5–3 correct = Free Bets (£2 to £0.50); 0–2 = nothing. Rewards are credited within 48 hours and Free Bets expire after 7 days. Re-enter each game week for another chance.

Betfred’s Beat Fred Offer - Key Terms and Conditions

Bettors can win up to £10,000 from Betfred’s free-to-play game, Beat Fred. The promotion asks users six prediction-based questions about six of the week’s upcoming fixtures, ranging from the number of corners, the number of goals, and final result.

Users who submit their predictions prior to the first selected game’s kick-off can unlock prizes by answering 50% of the questions correctly.

Those who predict three outcomes correctly secure a £0.50 bet, while those who make four and five correct predictions earn £1 and £2 free bets, respectively.

£10,000 is shared between all users who make six correct predictions. The cash prize is credited to winning bettors’ accounts within 48 hours. All free bets expire after seven days.

Bettors can re-enter each week, but can only submit one set of predictions weekly.

Betfred’s Beat Fred Offer - How does it work?

Earning a free bet or cash prize from Betfred’s Beat Fred offer is effortless for savvy bettors. An example of a set of six predictions that would secure a £1 free bet from the weekend’s final day fixtures may look like:

Game Prediction Outcome Will both teams score in Hull City vs Middlesbrough (90 mins only) Yes Yes Will Arsenal score over 1.5 goals against Crystal Palace? Yes Yes Will Liverpool beat Brentford? Yes No Will there be over 10.5 corners in Tottenham vs Everton Yes No Will there be over 3.5 goals in the Man City vs Aston Villa game? No No Will West ham beat Leeds? Yes No

The bettor has answered three of their six predictions correctly, meaning that they’ll secure a £2 free bet.

Given that it’s a deposit and risk-free promotion, it’s a generous reward for a free-to-play game that takes little more than a few minutes to play and only requires bettors to achieve a 50% success rate to secure a £0.50 free bet.

Making six correct predictions, while statistically difficult, is lucrative.