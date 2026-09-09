Betfred Promo Code: Get £50 in UCL Free Bets for Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid

How to Claim Betfred’s Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Offer

Join Betfred as a new UK or Gibraltar customer and complete the registration and verification process. Make your first qualifying deposit of at least £10 within seven days of registering. Deposits must be made directly by debit card, Apple Pay linked to a debit card or TrueLayer Instant Bank Transfer. Place your first sports bet as a single £10+ wager at minimum odds of Evens (2.0). Your qualifying bet must settle within seven days of opening your account and cannot be cashed out. Once the qualifying bet settles, Betfred will credit £50 in free bets within 24 hours. The bonus consists of £30 in Sportsbook free bets and £20 to use on Bet Builder. Free bets expire seven days after being issued. No Betfred bonus code is required.

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Liverpool and Atletico Madrid have become familiar Champions League opponents, and another intriguing chapter awaits at Anfield.

The Reds won 3-2 here on the opening matchday last season, with Virgil van Dijk scoring a dramatic 92nd-minute winner. Liverpool also completed a Champions League double over Atletico in 2021-22, winning 3-2 in Madrid and 2-0 at Anfield.

Andoni Iraola's Liverpool enter Wednesday's game with renewed confidence after beating Ipswich Town 2-0 on Friday. Alexander Isak scored twice inside nine minutes to secure Iraola's first Premier League victory following successive 2-2 draws against Newcastle and Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool are without Hugo Ekitike, Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni through injury, while Joe Gomez is another doubt. Federico Chiesa and Wataru Endo are not included in their Champions League squad. Isak should nevertheless lead a dangerous attack featuring Cody Gakpo, Florian Wirtz and potentially Bradley Barcola.

Atletico's unbeaten start to La Liga came to an abrupt end with Saturday's 3-0 defeat at Athletic Bilbao. Diego Simeone's team had previously collected seven points from games against Malaga, Villarreal and Sevilla, with Alex Baena among their standout performers during the opening weeks.

Alexander Sorloth is expected to miss the trip with a thigh problem, while Arnau Ortiz is suspended. Simeone must also decide whether Julian Alvarez returns to the starting XI or Jonathan David continues to lead the attack.

Betfred’s £50 Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Offer - Key Details

Betfred Offer Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets Bonus Amount £50 (£30 Sportsbook + £20 Bet Builder) Min Qualifying Odds Evens (2.0) Terms and Conditions New customers only. Deposit £10+ using an eligible debit-card payment method and place your first £10+ sports bet at odds of Evens (2.0)+ within seven days of registration. Qualifying bet must settle within seven days. £50 in free bets are credited within 24 hours of settlement and expire after seven days. Eligibility and payment restrictions apply. 18+. Full T&Cs apply.

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