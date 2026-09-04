Betfred Promo Code: Get £50 in Free Bets for Ipswich vs Liverpool FNF Clash

How to Claim Betfred’s Ipswich vs Liverpool Offer

Register a new Betfred account and complete the verification process. Deposit at least £10 within seven days using a debit card, Apple Pay linked to a debit card or TrueLayer. Place your first sports bet with a stake of at least £10 at minimum odds of Evens (2.0). The qualifying bet must settle within seven days of registering and cannot be cashed out. Once the qualifying bet settles, you will receive £50 in free bets within 24 hours. The reward is split into £30 in Sports Free Bets and £20 in Bet Builder Free Bets. Free bets expire seven days after being credited. No bonus code is required.

Ipswich vs Liverpool Preview

Friday night's meeting at Portman Road brings together two sides that have already delivered plenty of goals without finding much defensive stability.

Ipswich opened their return to the Premier League with a 2-1 victory over Sunderland before suffering a chaotic 5-2 defeat at Manchester United. Gary O'Neil's side actually led at Old Trafford through Leif Davis, but lost their shape and control during the second half.

There are also injury concerns for the hosts. Jaden Philogene-Bidace, Azor Matusiwa and Jack Taylor are among those expected to miss out, while striker Emersonn and midfielder Florentino Luis are doubts. Julio Enciso should remain central to their attacking plans after making an encouraging start to the campaign.

Liverpool arrive unbeaten but still searching for Iraola's first Premier League victory. Consecutive 2-2 draws against Newcastle and Nottingham Forest have highlighted both the attacking quality and defensive vulnerability within the new-look side. Liverpool have now gone eight Premier League matches without a clean sheet, stretching back to last season.

Hugo Ekitike, Conor Bradley, Giovanni Leoni and Joe Gomez are unavailable, while Federico Chiesa has also been struggling with a back problem. Deadline-day signing Bradley Barcola could make his debut after completing his £123m move from PSG.

History strongly favours the visitors. Ipswich have not beaten Liverpool since a 1-0 victory at Anfield in December 2000, while their last home league win against the Reds came back in 1986.

Betfred’s £50 Ipswich vs Liverpool Offer - Key Details

Betfred Offer Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets Bonus Amount £50 (£30 Sports Free Bets + £20 Bet Builder Free Bets) Min Qualifying Odds Evens (2.0) Terms and Conditions New UK and Gibraltar customers aged 18+ only. Deposit £10+ and place a first £10+ sports bet at Evens (2.0)+ within seven days. Qualifying payment methods apply. Free bets expire after seven days. Full T&Cs apply.

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