Betfred Promo Code: Get £50 in Free Bets for Canada vs Bosnia

How to claim Betfred’s Canada vs Bosnia offer

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Canada vs Bosnia preview

Canada begin their home World Cup campaign against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto, with Jesse Marsch's side looking to make a positive start in front of their own supporters.

This will be Canada's first World Cup match on home soil and their first appearance at the tournament since Qatar 2022. Bosnia, meanwhile, return to the biggest stage after navigating a difficult European qualification process and will aim to upset the hosts.

Recent form has been encouraging for Canada. Marsch has brought greater organisation and intensity since taking charge, with Jonathan David, Cyle Larin and Alphonso Davies continuing to form the core of a talented squad. A recent victory over Mexico and competitive performances against South American opposition suggest the hosts are capable of troubling most teams on their day.

Bosnia arrive with a reputation for being difficult to break down. Their qualification campaign was built on defensive discipline and an ability to remain competitive against stronger opponents. Victories over Finland and Iceland demonstrated their resilience, while a narrow defeat against Belgium showed they are capable of competing at a high level.

Team news could play an important role. Bosnia are monitoring veteran striker Edin Džeko, who has been managing a shoulder issue ahead of the tournament. The experienced forward remains their most influential player and will be key if fit enough to start. Canada have fewer concerns and are expected to field a strong side featuring Davies, David and Stephen Eustáquio.

Canada are considered by most pundits to claim all three points, largely due to home advantage and the strength of their attacking options. However, Bosnia's defensive structure and tournament experience could make this a closer contest than many expect.

With both teams aware of the importance of a positive opening result, a competitive and potentially low-scoring encounter could be on the cards in Toronto.

Betfred’s £50 Canada vs Bosnia offer - Key Details

Betfred Promo Code Offer Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets Bonus Amount £50 Min Qualifying Odds 1/1 (2.0) Terms & Conditions New customers only. Register, deposit with Debit Card, and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get £30 in Sports Free Bets & £20 in Bet Builder Free Bets within 24 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply Full T&Cs

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