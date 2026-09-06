Betfred Promo Code: Bet £10 Get £50 for Arsenal vs Chelsea

How to Claim Betfred’s Arsenal vs Chelsea Offer

Visit Betfred and register a new account. Deposit at least £10 within seven days of registering using a debit card, Apple Pay linked to a debit card or TrueLayer Instant Bank Transfer. Place your first single sports bet of at least £10 at minimum odds of Evens (2.0). Make sure the qualifying bet settles within seven days of registering and do not Cash Out the wager. Once the bet settles, Betfred will credit £50 in free bets within 24 hours. The reward is split into £30 in Sportsbook free bets and £20 in Bet Builder free bets. Use the free bets within seven days of issue. No bonus code is required.

Arsenal vs Chelsea Preview

Arsenal and Chelsea put their perfect Premier League starts on the line when the London rivals meet at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Defending champions Arsenal have started with considerably more control. Mikel Arteta’s side have collected six points, scored four goals and kept consecutive clean sheets, following a 3-0 victory over Coventry City and a 1-0 win at Aston Villa.

Bukayo Saka scored the decisive goal at Villa Park, finishing Riccardo Calafiori’s delivery after Eberechi Eze helped create the opening. David Raya was rarely troubled at the other end, underlining the defensive authority that has characterised Arsenal’s opening weeks.

Arteta nevertheless has availability concerns. William Saliba remains sidelined with a back injury, and Jurriën Timber is not expected to return from his groin problem in time. Bruno Guimarães is a doubt, while Declan Rice and Cristhian Mosquera have also carried minor concerns.

Chelsea have produced something rather different under Xabi Alonso. After beating Fulham 3-2, the Blues survived a remarkable 4-3 contest against Brighton, giving them seven goals scored and five conceded across their opening two matches.

Romeo Lavia, Pedro Neto, Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer all scored against Brighton, with Palmer’s excellent fourth eventually proving decisive. However, Chelsea finished with only 25.9% possession and required several saves from debutant Emiliano Martinez as Brighton threatened a comeback.

Alonso also has midfield issues to resolve. Enzo Fernandez and Jordan Henderson are unavailable, while Moises Caicedo is a doubt after being forced off against Brighton.

Recent derby history favours Arsenal. Chelsea have lost their last four Premier League visits to the Emirates, while Arsenal enter the weekend unbeaten in 16 league London derbies.

Betfred’s £50 Arsenal vs Chelsea Offer - Key Details

Betfred Offer Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets Bonus Amount £50 (£30 Sportsbook + £20 Bet Builder) Min Qualifying Odds Evens (2.0) Terms and Conditions New UK and Gibraltar customers aged 18+ only. Deposit £10+ within seven days using an eligible payment method and place your first £10+ Sportsbook bet at Evens (2.0)+. Bet must settle within seven days. £50 in free bets credited within 24 hours of settlement and expires after seven days. Cash Out bets do not qualify. Eligibility and payment restrictions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

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