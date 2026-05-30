Betfred Promo Code: Get £50 in Free Bets for PSG vs Arsenal

How to Claim Betfred’s PSG vs Arsenal Offer

Visit Betfred’s sportsbook using the offer mentioned above Click the "Register" button at the top of the page Choose a Username and Password, then provide your full name and date of birth Enter your email, phone number, security question, and home address Complete the account setup process Deposit £10 into your account Place a £10 bet on any sports market with minimum odds of 1/1 (2.0) or higher You’ll then qualify for £50 in free bets Free bet funds cannot be withdrawn as cash and will expire after seven days

PSG vs Arsenal Preview

PSG are undoubtedly the favourites ahead of Saturday’s Champions League final against Arsenal – but a growing injury list is cause for concern.

Over the last two seasons, PSG have played to a level that few teams have reached during the 21st century. Their passing football is distinctive in an era that’s defined by systems, set-pieces, and fine margins.

Each of their preferred starting XI possesses a high level of technical ability and is comfortable receiving the ball in any area of the pitch. However, the injury to overlapping right-back Achraf Hakimi may hinder the Parisians' free-flowing football.

Hakimi’s injury will be particularly disruptive if Nuno Mendes, who has been struggling with a thigh injury, is unable to start the final or play at his explosive best.

2025 Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele has been electric during the Champions League knock-out rounds, but he was subbed off in PSG’s final Ligue 1 fixture with a calf concern.

Dembele and Mendes are still expected to start the final, but may do so while carrying knocks. Given that one of PSG’s greatest strengths over the last two Champions League seasons has been their ability to select well-rested players, the duo’s fitness concerns may limit the team’s dynamism.

Premier League champions Arsenal are prepared to go toe-to-toe with PSG, regardless of who does and doesn’t feature in their starting line-up. Ending a 22-year wait for a Premier League title last weekend has created the feeling that a footballing dynasty could be built in North London.

In order to be considered as footballing royalty, Arsenal must win its first Champions League trophy. Having won five consecutive matches in all competitions at a point at which the pressure was at its most intense, the Gunners will feel that they have what it takes to end PSG’s reign as European champions.

Betfred offers odds of 21/10 (3.10) on Arsenal to win inside 90 minutes, while PSG can be backed at 5/4 (2.25).

Betfred’s £50 PSG vs Arsenal Offer - Key Details

Betfred Promo Code Offer Bet £10 Get £50 Bonus Amount £50 Min Qualifying Odds 1/1 (2.0) Terms and Conditions 18+. New customers only. Register, deposit with Debit Card, and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get 3 x £10 in Sports Free Bets & 2 x £10 in Acca Free Bets within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility exclusions & T&Cs Apply. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org

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