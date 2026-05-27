Betfred Promo Code: Get £50 in Free Bets for Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano

How to Claim Betfred Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano Offer

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Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano Preview

It’s Oliver Glasner’s final game and Crystal Palace’s first chance to win a European trophy, as they face Rayo Vallecano in the Conference League final.

Glasner has overseen a period of unprecedented success, winning Crystal Palace’s first major trophy, the FA Cup, last summer, before winning the Community Shield in August.

After the summer sale of Eberechi Eze and the January departure of Marc Guehi, it has been a challenging campaign for the Eagles, who finished 15th in the Premier League, their worst performance since 2015-2016.

In the Conference League, it has been a different story. After finishing 10th in the group phase, Palace remained undefeated in the knock-out rounds, beating Shakhtar, Fiorentina, AEK Larnaca, and Zrinjski.

However, Vallecano will provide a different challenge. The Spanish side finished 8th in La Liga and are enjoying a nine-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

While a mid-table La Liga side may be written off by Premier League supporters, Vallecano have drawn with both the El Clasico giants and beaten Atletico Madrid this season.

Like Palace, Vallecano have never won a European trophy, with their only recognised honour being the Spanish Segunda Division, which they won in 2017-2018.

The finalists operate in contrasting financial worlds, with Vallecano’s total squad value of €107.30m overshadowed by Palace’s €541.30m.

Palace will have two full French internationals – Jean-Philippe Mateta and Maxence Lacroix – available tonight, while England shot-stopper Dean Henderson is likely to start between the sticks.

Meanwhile, Adam Wharton was not included in England’s World Cup squad; he’ll look to prove Thomas Tuchel wrong by showcasing his passing range in midfield. Vallecano have eight internationals of their own, although none are regulars for elite-tier nations.

On paper, it looks like a mismatch. Betfred offers odds of 19/20 (1.95) on a Crystal Palace victory, while Vallecano are priced at 3/1 (4.00). However, football isn’t played on paper, and Vallecano – a side who average just over 12,000 supporters at home games – will be eager to write its greatest ever football tale.

Betfred’s £50 Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano Offer - Key Details

Betfred promo code Offer Bet £10 Get £50 Bonus Amount £50 Min Qualifying Odds 1/1 (2.0) Terms and Conditions 18+. New customers only. Register, deposit with Debit Card, and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get 3 x £10 in Sports Free Bets & 2 x £10 in Acca Free Bets within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility exclusions & T&Cs Apply. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org

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