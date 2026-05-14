Betfred Live Streaming: How to Watch Sports Online with Betfred in May 2026

Betfred Live Streaming Overview

Betfred offers live streaming options on horse racing, greyhounds, and tennis, among other popular sports. Each stream is of high visual quality, with stat graphics and commentary teams often accompanying a clean video, which rarely buffers.

Accessing the reputable UK sportsbook’s live streaming service is simple; bettors must have an active account with a positive balance or have placed a wager of at least £1 for horse racing events.

What Sports Can I Live Stream?

Horse racing

Greyhounds

Tennis

Basketball

Snooker

How to Access Betfred Live Streaming

Users can access Betfred’s live streaming service within minutes of signing up with the sportsbook.

Streams of Tennis, basketball, and snooker, among other sports events are available to users with an active account and a positive balance. Users don’t need to place a qualifying wager before watching each live stream, but must have previously made at least one deposit and have funds remaining.

Accessing horse racing live streams requires meeting different criteria. Users must place a £1 bet or a 50p each-way wager on their chosen event to gain access to the stream.

However, bettors can only live stream the race that they’ve wagered on and cannot watch other horse racing events that day, unless another eligible wager is placed.

Navigating the live stream – whether for basketball, tennis, or horse racing – is effortless. Users must click the ‘In-Play’ tab on Betfred’s 4.6-star-rated app, which lists each ongoing event. On the In-Play page, users will find a Watch Live Now section displaying each ongoing event with available live streams.

Users must select their desired event and click Watch Live. If the user has a positive account balance – or has placed an eligible wager on horse racing events – the stream will begin shortly before the event gets underway.

Betfred Live Streaming FAQs

Can I Live Stream Football at Betfred?

As is industry standard in the UK, Betfred doesn’t offer streams on the Premier League, Scottish Premier League, English Football League, or domestic cup competitions. Streams for non-UK football fixtures may be sporadically available.

Which Sports Can I Live Stream at Betfred?

Betfred offers live streams on a range of popular sports, including tennis, basketball, and horse racing. Other options, such as volleyball, snooker, and greyhounds, are also regularly available.

The bookmaker regularly provides live streams for many of its other sports, but availability may vary depending on the event and the time of the year.

Do I Need to Pay for Live Streaming?

On non-horse racing events, bettors must have a positive account balance to live stream sports. The sportsbook’s minimum deposit is £5. This means that users must have deposited at least £5 with Betfred at any point and still have a positive account balance to watch streams.

Horse racing events require users to wager £1 – either as a traditional bet or through a 50p each-way wager – to access live streams.

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