bet365 Bonus Code: Score £30 in Free Bets for Ipswich vs Liverpool

How to Claim bet365’s Ipswich Town vs Liverpool Offer

Use any link on this page to access bet365. Select Join at the top of the bet365 homepage. Fill out the registration form with your personal details. Enter the promo code GOAL30 during the sign-up process. Make a minimum deposit of £10 and place a bet with odds of 1/5 (1.20) or greater. Once your qualifying bet has been settled, free bets will be credited to your account. These free bets can be used to place further sports wagers. Free bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

Ipswich Town vs Liverpool Preview

After two consecutive 2-2 draws, Liverpool travel to Portman Road to face Ipswich Town in search of their first victory of the season.

New £106 million signing Bradley Barcola is available to feature, and could be the difference-maker for Liverpool.

The winger will add pace to Liverpool’s attack, creating space for attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz and goal-scoring opportunities for striker Alexander Isak.

However, Liverpool’s early season form suggests goal scoring isn’t their biggest issue. In particular, full-backs Jeremy Frimpong and Milos Kerkez have come under criticism during the opening weeks of this campaign.

Ipswich, who have scored four times in their first two games since returning to the Premier League, will attempt to exploit any further defensive mishaps offered by Liverpool.

However, the newly-promoted outfit must be wary; during the Tractor Boys' trip to Old Trafford last weekend, they were beaten 5-2.

During that game, Ipswich took the lead when right winger Abdul Fatawu dribbled past Luke Shaw before crossing the ball to Leif Davis, who converted.

Given Kerkez’s inconsistent form at left-back, Ipswich may make similar moves on Friday night.

They are likely to sit in a low block, having averaged a 39% possession share in their opening two matches.

Last season, Liverpool had the third-best record against teams in the bottom half of the table, and may have the individual quality to break down a resolute defensive unit.

The Kopites are also unbeaten in their last 20 games against newly-promoted teams and have never lost at Portman Road in the Premier League.

With no fresh absentees and Cody Gakpo remaining in the squad after Liverpool rejected a bid from Manchester City, Iraola has a strong squad to choose from.

Meanwhile, the hosts may be without Jaden Philogene, Florentino, Azor Matusiwa, and Jack Taylor, making Friday’s clash with Liverpool even more difficult.

They can be backed at bet365 at 9/2 (5.50) to enjoy a historic win over Liverpool, while the visitors are priced at ½ (1.50).

bet365’s Ipswich Town vs Liverpool Premier League Offer – Key Details

bet365 Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds ⅕ (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

+