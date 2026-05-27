bet365 Bonus Code: Get £30 in Free Bets for Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano

How to Claim bet365’s Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano Offer

Use any link on this page to access bet365. Select Join at the top of the bet365 homepage. Fill out the registration form with your personal details. Make a minimum deposit of £10 and place a bet with odds of 1/5 (1.20) or greater. Once your qualifying bet has been settled, free bets will be credited to your account. These free bets can be used to place further sports wagers. Free bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano Preview

Following their FA Cup and Community Shield triumphs last year, Crystal Palace could win a third trophy in 375 days by beating Rayo Vallecano in the Conference League final.

The South London club, which had never won a major trophy before last summer, will enter the final as clear favourites.

Oliver Glasner, who’ll take charge of his final Crystal Palace game this evening, has overseen a dominant Conference League campaign. Palace are undefeated in the knock-out rounds, producing aggregate victories over Shakhtar, Fiorentina, AEK Larnaca, and Zrinjski.

Despite being one of the Premier League’s more conservative spenders, each tie was a clear financial mismatch. It will be a similar story when they face Vallecano, who finished 8th in La Liga.

According to TransferMarkt, the Spanish side has a total squad value of €107.30m – that figure is dwarfed by Palace’s €541.30m.

Adam Wharton and Maxence Lacroix, both of whom are tipped for moves to big six clubs this summer, are among the Eagles’ most valuable players. Both players are expected to start, with Lacroix providing defensive stability and Wharton tasked with progressing the ball into attacking areas.

France international Jean-Philippe Mateta has the quality to convert any opportunities created from Wharton’s passing range.

Mateta netted 12 times in the Premier League as Crystal Palace finished in 15th position, but only found the back of the net once in the Conference League. It’s a noticeable statistic, given the disparity in wealth and quality between teams in the Premier League and the Conference League.

Two of the tournament’s previous four winners have been Premier League clubs, with at least one English club appearing in the semi-finals each season. The Premier League leads La Liga by 22.12 points in the UEFA country coefficients rankings, but that does not mean Vallecano will be a walkover for Palace.

Vallecano have drawn with Barcelona and Real Madrid this season, while also beating Atletico Madrid 3-0. They are unbeaten in their last five fixtures in all competitions, contrasting with Palace’s pre-final form, which has seen them lose twice, draw twice, and win once.

bet365 prices Crystal Palace at 19/20 (1.95), while Vallecano are viewed as underdogs, with odds of 3/1 (4.00).

bet365’s Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano Conference League Offer – Key Details

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