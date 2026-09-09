bet365 Bonus Code: Get £30 Free Bets for Napoli vs Arsenal

How to Claim bet365’s Napoli vs Arsenal Offer

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Napoli vs Arsenal Preview

Arsenal reached the Champions League final last season. This year, the Gunners attempt to go one better, but they face a tricky away tie against Napoli in their opening game.

The Italian side finished 2nd in last season’s Serie A, but they crashed out in the Champions League league phase after finishing 30th.

Napoli were on course to reach the play-off round until the final 30 minutes of the league phase, when a capitulation against Chelsea ended their European campaign.

Chelsea’s victory was one of only five occasions that Napoli have lost to an English club on home soil.

Arsenal won at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in 2019, but they must ensure they’re playing the opponent rather than history.

Napoli have lost their last two Serie A matches, although those defeats were against 2nd-placed Inter and 3rd-placed Como.

By contrast, Arsenal have won each of their three Premier League games this season, including a 2-1 victory over Chelsea at the weekend.

Despite William Saliba’s absence, Arsenal look as defensively assured as they did last season, when they conceded just 27 goals in the Premier League, with clean sheets in two of their three Premier League matches this campaign.

However, if Arsenal are to win this season’s Champions League, they must show more creativity and courage against the tournament’s elite teams.

Despite reaching the final, Arsenal scored just seven goals across seven knockout-stage matches against Bayer Leverkusen, Sporting CP, Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

Having averaged two goals per game in their opening three Premier League matches, Arsenal may implement a more offensive style during their trip to Napoli.

Mikel Arteta’s team will not need to worry about the attacking threat posed by Scott McTominay, who will miss the game through injury.

The Scottish international joins Alessandro Buongiorno and Luca Marianucci in the treatment room.

Meanwhile, Kevin De Bruyne, who has scored eight goals against Arsenal, is yet to start a game for Napoli this season.

The Italian outfit will enter the game as the underdogs, with bet365 offering odds of 15/4 (4.75) on a Napoli win, while the visitors are priced at 8/11 (1.72).

bet365’s Napoli vs Arsenal Champions League Offer – Key Details

bet365 Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds ⅕ (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

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