bet365 Bonus Code: £30 Free Bets for Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid UCL Clash

How to Claim bet365’s Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Offer

Use any link on this page to access bet365. Select Join at the top of the bet365 homepage. Fill out the registration form with your personal details. Enter the promo code GOAL30 during the sign-up process. Make a minimum deposit of £10 and place a bet with odds of 1/5 (1.20) or greater. Once your qualifying bet has been settled, free bets will be credited to your account. These free bets can be used to place further sports wagers. Free bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Wednesday night’s Champions League league phase game at Anfield between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid could be a tale of two strikers.

On Friday night against Ipswich, Alexander Isak scored his first brace for Liverpool – and his second and third goals of the Premier League season – since making the £125 million switch from Newcastle United last summer.

The Swede endured a difficult debut season at Anfield, scoring just three times in the Premier League and failing to find the net in the Champions League, while missing 31 games through injury.

His slow adaptation to life at Liverpool and persistent injury problems were among the factors behind the six-time European champions’ struggles in both the Premier League and Champions League.

But with three goals in his last two matches, Isak will attempt to remind the world of his elite talent against Atletico Madrid. New £106 million winger Bradley Barcola could also make his full debut.

If Liverpool’s recent struggles have been defined by new signings struggling to adapt, Atletico’s are the opposite.

Forward Julian Alvarez, who scored 20 goals in all competitions last season, attempted to engineer a move to La Liga rivals Barcelona in the final weeks of the transfer window.

No such move came to fruition. Alvarez was left out of Atletico's matchday squad against Sevilla, which the Madrid club won 3-1, before returning to action over the weekend in a 3-1 defeat to Athletic Club.

There’s no indication that manager Diego Simeone will leave his star forward out of the trip to Anfield.

Simeone has history at Anfield; he was sent off during his team’s 3-2 loss at Liverpool at the same stage of the 2025-26 Champions League.

In the 2019-20 tournament, Simeone’s team knocked then-holders Liverpool out in the round of 16 by winning 3-2 in extra time.

During Simeone’s tenure, Atletico have consistently performed in Europe, winning the Europa League twice and reaching two Champions League finals.

Still, Liverpool, who have won the Champions League once and finished runners-up twice over the same period, will enter the match as the favourites.

bet365 offers odds of 7/10 (1.70) on Liverpool to win, while Atletico can be backed at 15/4 (4.75).

bet365’s Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Champions League Offer – Key Details

bet365 Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds ⅕ (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

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