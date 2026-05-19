bet365 Bonus Code: Get £30 in Free Bets for Chelsea vs Spurs

How to Claim bet365’s Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Offer

Use any link on this page to access bet365. Select Join at the top of the bet365 homepage. Fill out the registration form with your personal details. Make a minimum deposit of £10 and place a bet with odds of 1/5 (1.20) or greater. Once your qualifying bet has been settled, free bets will be credited to your account. These free bets can be used to place further sports wagers. Free bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Tottenham’s 13-goal superior goal difference means a point against Chelsea would effectively confirm their Premier League survival ahead of the final day.

After a torrid spell, which saw Tottenham sit in the relegation zone with six games remaining, they turned a corner at a critical stage in the season – but the great escape is not yet complete.

Tottenham are unbeaten during their last four matches, conceding an average of one goal per game, a significant improvement on the 12-game sequence beforehand, which saw them concede an average of 2.08 per game.

Despite the upturn in form, many Spurs supporters will dread their trip to the Bridge. Tottenham have won just one of their 33 previous matches at Chelsea’s 41,000-seat stadium.

Among the most famous of Tottenham’s 33 Premier League visits to Chelsea occurred in 2016 when a 2-2 draw effectively ended their chances of winning the title, sparking numerous brawls between players.

While a draw would be enough on Tuesday, Spurs must hope that this season’s visit isn’t as disastrous as the ‘Battle of the Bridge’ in 2016.

If Spurs lose to Chelsea, Roberto De Zerbi’s team will be just two points ahead of 18th-placed West Ham United going into the final day.

Chelsea may have some renewed confidence going into the season-defining derby. Despite dropping into mid-table, a spirited draw at Anfield was followed up by a competitive display in the FA Cup, in which they took Manchester City to extra time before losing out by a single goal.

They’ll return to the top eight if they beat Tottenham, giving them a reasonable chance of qualifying for the Conference League or Europa League going into the final day.

Chelsea will have to do so without Estevao and Jamie Gittens, both of whom are injured, while Joao Pedro withdrew from the FA Cup final due to injury and may not be fit enough to start against Spurs.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are without a handful of players, including Xavi Simons and Mohammed Kudus, while Dominic Solanke may make a surprise return to the squad after nursing a hamstring injury.

bet365 offers odds of 13/5 (3.60) on Tottenham to win, while Chelsea can be backed 1/1 (2.00).

bet365’s Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League Offer – Key Details

OPERATOR Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds ⅕ (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

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