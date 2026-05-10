bet365 Bonus Code: Get £30 in Free Bets for West Ham vs Arsenal

How to Claim bet365’s West Ham vs Arsenal Offer

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West Ham vs Arsenal Preview

Few teams in the Premier League have as much to play for in the final three games as Arsenal and West Ham United. This Sunday, the rivals will meet at the London Stadium.

The Gunners received renewed title hope by beating Fulham on the same weekend in which Manchester City drew to Everton.

Last weekend’s results mean that Arsenal sits five points ahead of City, having played a game more, with three games remaining.

However, if Arsenal fail to win this weekend, and City beat Brentford, the title will swing back in Pep Guardiola’s team’s favour.

Arsenal have won three of their last four games against the Hammers, scoring twelve goals in the process.

During such encounters, the London Stadium has been accused of having an ambivalent atmosphere, as West Ham floated in mid-table.

But this weekend’s clash with Arsenal is among the Hammers most significant home games since leaving Upton Park.

After Tottenham beat Aston Villa last weekend, West Ham returned to the relegation zone for the first time in several weeks, despite losing just once in their previous four fixtures.

According to Opta’s supercomputer, West Ham’s chances of relegation have doubled from 38% to 77% following the weekend’s fixtures. However, if West Ham were to beat Arsenal, their chances of survival could increase significantly, depending on the results elsewhere.

Nuno Espirito Santo has an almost fully fit team to choose from, with 41-year-old goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski being the only player sidelined. Nonetheless, drawing, never mind beating the Gunners, remains a tall order.

The title challengers also have a largely fit squad, with Mikel Merino and Kai Havertz the only players that are expected to miss the encounter.

bet365 prices an Arsenal win at ⅗ (1.60), while West Ham can be backed at 17/4 (5.25).

bet365’s West Ham vs Arsenal Premier League Offer – Key Details

bet365 Bonus Code Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds ⅕ (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

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