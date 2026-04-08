How to Claim bet365’s PSG vs Liverpool Offer

Use any link on this page to access bet365. Select Join at the top of the bet365 homepage. Fill out the registration form with your personal details. Make a minimum deposit of £10 and place a bet with odds of 1/5 (1.20) or greater. Once your qualifying bet has been settled, free bets will be credited to your account. These free bets can be used to place further sports wagers. Free bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

PSG vs Liverpool Preview

With pressure mounting on Arne Slot, a positive result in Paris could offer momentary respite.

Liverpool were humiliated during a 4-0 FA Cup defeat to Manchester City at the weekend. It was the latest concerning result of a dismal campaign, which has seen Liverpool drop to 5th in the table and make early exits from both domestic cup competitions.

Despite the turbulence, Liverpool have produced several impressive results in this season’s Champions League. In the group phase, Slot’s team defeated a handful of elite European opposition, including Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, and Inter Milan.

Their last-16 second-leg 4-0 drubbing of Galatasaray was among the most impressive performances of Slot’s tenure.

But having failed to kick on from that victory with consecutive defeats against Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City, Wednesday’s trip to the Parc des Princes is about staying in the tie ahead of next week’s second-leg fixture at Anfield.

If Liverpool enter the second-leg without a two-goal deficit to overturn, supporters will hope for a special Anfield night reminiscent of Chelsea in 2005, Manchester City in 2018, and Barcelona in 2019. But their task is a tall order.

PSG were sublime last season and looked even better during their 8-2 last-16 aggregate victory over Chelsea. During that tie, Bradley Barcola played exceptionally and scored in both legs; the Frenchman may miss tomorrow’s game through injury.

Even if the winger is unavailable, PSG’s attack is filled with options. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has scored seven times during this season’s Champions League, while 2025 Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele has enjoyed another stellar season.

On his way to winning last year’s Ballon d’Or, Dembele scored in the last 16 against Liverpool to take the tie to extra-time and penalties, which PSG won 4-1.

Other talents, such as Vitinha, who has scored six goals in this year’s competition, then helped PSG produce one of the most dominant Champions League campaigns in history, eventually defeating Inter Milan 5-0 in the final.

Liverpool, who may welcome back record signing Alexander Isak to the bench, are up against it at the Parc des Princes. But the six-time winners save their most iconic Champions League evenings for when the world writes them off.

They can be backed at 10/3 (4.33) to produce a shock victory in Paris, while PSG are priced at 8/11 (1.73).

bet365’s PSG vs Liverpool Champions League Offer – Key Details

bet365 bonus code Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds ⅕ (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

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