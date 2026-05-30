bet365 Bonus Code: Get £30 in Free Bets for PSG vs Arsenal

How to Claim bet365’s PSG vs Arsenal Offer

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PSG vs Arsenal Preview

This season’s elite club-level football reaches its crescendo on Saturday, as Arsenal face Paris-Saint Germain in the Champions League final.

The North London club were crowned Premier League champions last week, ending a 22-year title drought. While that victory sparked a jubilant week-long celebration for Arsenal supporters, the celebrations won’t feel complete until their Champions League fate has been decided.

Arsenal have never won the Champions League and have not featured in the tournament’s final since 2006. Finally lifting club football’s most prestigious prize would change external perceptions of Arsenal and put them alongside Europe’s super clubs.

Their opponents, PSG, clinched their first Champions League trophy last season, as Luis Enrique’s team stunned Europe while playing an attractive possession-based style of football.

PSG’s 5-0 triumph over Inter made a statement: that a team with an average age of just 23.6 had the potential to dominate football for years to come. This year, they’ve lived up to that promise.

8-2 and 4-0 aggregate victories over Premier League clubs, Chelsea and Liverpool, glided PSG to the semi-final, where they edged Bayern Munich 6-5 over two legs.

While concerns were raised about the strength of PSG’s defence during the Bayern clash, their attack overwhelmed the Bavarian club, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembele both scoring braces during the first-leg.

In that tie, PSG outperformed their xG by 3.1; the Parisians regularly score from low-quality opportunities, something the Gunners will have to be wary of.

Arsenal conceded just 27 goals in the Premier League during the 2025-2026 season, the fewest of any team since 2018-2019. However, no team in the Premier League matches the attacking potency of PSG, who scored three times over two legs against Arsenal in last season’s Champions League.

Arsenal must be defensively solid without first-choice right-back Jurrien Timber, who has been out of action since March, but are otherwise largely unburdened by injuries. PSG, by contrast, lost Ousmane Dembele due to a calf concern in their final Ligue 1 game of the season.

Whether the Ballon d’Or winner is fit for the Arsenal clash remains unclear. Meanwhile, left-back Nuno Mendes has been struggling with a thigh injury, but is expected to start. The team’s influential right-back, Achraf Hakimi, is unlikely to shake off a hamstring injury sustained in the Bayern clash.

With the fitness status of three of the players that started PSG’s 5-0 demolition in last year’s final unclear, there’s no better time for Arsenal to face the reigning champions. They can be backed at bet365 with odds of 9/4 (3.25) to win inside 90 minutes. PSG, on the other hand, are priced at 13/10 (2.30) by the same bookmaker.

bet365's PSG vs Arsenal Champions League Offer – Key Details

bet36 bonus code Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds ⅕ (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

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