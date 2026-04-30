bet365 Bonus Code: Get £30 in Free Bets for Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa

How to Claim bet365’s Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa Offer

Use any link on this page to access bet365. Select Join at the top of the bet365 homepage. Fill out the registration form with your personal details. Make a minimum deposit of £10 and place a bet with odds of 1/5 (1.20) or greater. Once your qualifying bet has been settled, free bets will be credited to your account. These free bets can be used to place further sports wagers. Free bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

Nottingham Forest Vs Aston Villa Preview

The City Ground hosts a European semi-final for the first time since 1984, as Aston Villa travel to Nottingham Forest.

Forest were once synonymous with continental success, having won the European Cup in 1979 and 1980. Now without a trophy in 36 years, adding a third major European honour would be the most significant achievement of Forest’s modern history.

European glory feels plausible this Spring. Forest are on an eight-game unbeaten run in all competitions, a period in which they’ve scored 21 goals. Last season’s top goal scorer, Chris Wood, has returned to fitness, Morgan Gibbs-White has 15 goal involvements since the turn of the year, and Igor Jesus has found form, scoring three in his last four Premier League appearances.

But to win the Europa League, they must beat Aston Villa, who won the European Cup in 1982, over two legs. Aston Villa started the season blisteringly, winning 11 matches over a 12-game period to put them in 3rd-place in the Premier League table at the end of 2025.

Since then, a combination of injuries and a mid-season drop in form has seen Villa claim 16 points from 14 Premier League matches. Despite that, they’ve been faultless in the Europa League, convincingly beating Lille and Bologna in the last 16 and quarter-final rounds.

It’s a competition that Unai Emery thrives in, and, when the Spanish boss reaches this stage, he often goes on to win it. He’s reached the Europa League semi-final stage on six occasions, lifting the trophy in four of those campaigns.

This year, Emery must navigate the first-leg clash with Forest without Boubacar Kamata and Alysson, while Amadou Onana remains a doubt.

Meanwhile, Forest has a handful of injuries, including Callum Hudson-Odoi, Murillo, and John Victor.

As such, Villa enter tonight’s game as marginal favourites, with bet365 offering odds of 31/20 (2.55) on an away victory. The hosts can be backed at the same bookmaker with odds of 9/5 (2.80).

bet365’s Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa Europa League Offer – Key Details

bet365 Bonus Code Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds ⅕ (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

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