bet365 Bonus Code: Get £30 in Free Bets for Liverpool vs Chelsea

How to Claim bet365’s Liverpool vs Chelsea Offer

Use any link on this page to access bet365. Select Join at the top of the bet365 homepage. Fill out the registration form with your personal details. Make a minimum deposit of £10 and place a bet with odds of 1/5 (1.20) or greater. Once your qualifying bet has been settled, free bets will be credited to your account. These free bets can be used to place further sports wagers. Free bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

Liverpool vs Chelsea Preview

Despite enduring a difficult campaign, Liverpool can secure Champions League qualification against Chelsea this weekend.

According to Opta Analyst, Liverpool has a 98.35% chance of Champions League qualification, following Chelsea’s 3-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge.

However, Arne Slot’s team remains under pressure. A 3-2 defeat to Manchester United, in which the team were criticised for appearing pedestrian, is the latest of several results this season.

This weekend’s clash against Chelsea offers the Dutchman an opportunity to provide hope to Liverpool supporters that their performances can improve next season.

Several players, most notably Mohamed Salah, who is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, will leave Anfield this summer.

With Champions League football all but secured, Slot may opt to use players who will be in his plans next season.

Teenage winger Rio Ngumoha has impressed on numerous occasions this season but has not started a game since he scored a terrific solo effort against Fulham last month.

With Ekitike injured and Isak recovering from a knock, the former Chelsea trainee may receive more minutes this weekend. Trey Nyoni, an 18-year-old midfielder, is another youngster who could feature for Liverpool.

Chelsea’s Champions League hopes ended last weekend, but ending their run of six consecutive defeats remains critical. It has been a dismal end to a season which showed early promise.

Interim manager Callum McFarlane has defended his under-fire players. Cole Palmer missed a penalty during the first half of Chelsea’s defeat to Forest, and will be trusted by his boss to rediscover the form that made him win the PFA Young Player of the Year during 2023-2024.

However, four of the club’s wingers – Estevao, Jamie Gittens, Pedro Neto, and Alejandro Garnacho – are expected not to travel to Anfield due to injury.

Liverpool can be backed at bet365 at ⅘ (1.80) to beat a Chelsea team that’s suffering its worst run since 1993, while the visitors are priced at 14/5 (3.80) with the same bookmaker.

bet365’s Liverpool vs Chelsea Premier League Offer – Key Details

bet365 Bonus Code Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds ⅕ (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

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